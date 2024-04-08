Minor Lines 4/7/24: The Big Three Debut

Happy Monday, OTM Nation! As I’m writing this, I’m settling down watching Wrestlemania night two, specifically the triple threat. But there was a, uh, fatal four-way of Red Sox farm teams competing Sunday, including the Sea Dogs’ season opener — hereby referred to in this context as the Maine event — after some extreme April snowfall. It didn’t go super well, to say the least. As the Red Sox travel back east having gone 7-3 on their lengthy road trip, each team suffered a loss. But in the words of new Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, “I have to finish the story!” So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Cooper Criswell has pitched very well to start the season down in Triple-A. He gave up one run in 5.1, striking out four. He also avoided the longball. Unfortunately, reliever Chase Shugart did not, and Zach Eden opened up the Bison (Blue Jays Triple-A) 1-0 lead in the seventh inning by taking him yard and making it a 2-0 game. It did not get better from there; by the end of the frame the WooSox were down by six.

The offense didn’t completely wave the white flag like the pitching staff did; Eddy Alvarez and Niko Kavadas each hit their first home runs of the young season. But ultimately, just as strikeouts have been plaguing the Major League club, it’s an issue in Triple-A too; the WooSox sat down on strikes 16 times in this one and left 14 on base. Add in Brennan Bernardino curiously laying an egg in relief, and the WooSox finish the first series of the year just 1-4.

Oh, so strikeouts aren’t enough of an issue in the Majors and the Triple-A? The snow on the ground thawed quicker than Portland’s offense. The Sea Dogs struck out 15 times, too, against the Yard Goats (Rockies AA). This poor offensive performance was on the back of a great performance by Angel Bastardo where he gave up just one run. And actually, the best chance the Sea Dogs had at getting a run - or two, which would have put them in the W column - was when they failed to capitalize on a Roman Anthony lead-off single and Marcelo Mayer follow-up double in the first inning. From there, Kyle Teel flew out and Blaze Jordan hit a line drive out that Mayer had strayed too far to tag up on.

They would not record another hit until Anthony got his second of the game with two outs in the sixth inning, and then they didn’t get any more. If you couldn’t tell from the (future) star power of the guys I just named at the top of that Sea Dogs lineup, this is the team to watch until a lack of depth or good development (preferably the latter) force the organization to move some of these guys up to Worcester. That they didn’t score in their debut is not a cause for alarm, but it hurts when the pitching only gives up one run and you can’t capitalize.

From one game where pitching was strong to a game where it was weak. the Drive have their middle relief to blame for this loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates High-A). Catcher Ronald Rosario is off to a hot start this season and that continued Sunday, with Rosario logging two hits. Sadly, the Drive logged just six total bases all afternoon.

Salem lost for a third consecutive day to open up the season. As Tanner Houck on the Major League club logged six innings in a shutout, the Single-A club’s pitching fared far differently. Within the first 2 1⁄ 3 innings, Luis Cohen had allowed six hits; his immediate relief Max Carlson had almost an identical statline, and by the end of the fifth inning the Carolina Mudcats of Zebulon, NC (Brewers A) led 10-2. The Red Sox came back in a 5-run 8th inning that included an Albert Feliz three-run shot, but it was too little, too late.

Maybe the real farm system is the friends we made along the way... or something? Awful lot of L’s on the schedule, but the season is young! Still looking forward to following them as the Big Three ascends toward their (hopefully) bright futures!