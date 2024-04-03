Minor Lines: Worcester Bats Silent In Home Opener

Hello, everyone! I am back in my usual in-season post to bring you the day-to-day minor league performances. (Well, a few times a week anyway.) This year is more important than most years I can remember for the farm system, whose upper depth under Craig Breslow looks completely different than it did under Chaim Bloom. And then there’s the emergence of the big three, which I’ll address later, which will bring more eyeballs on Portleand and, eventually, Worcester this year.

Despite how arid this offseason seemed, the rotation is off to a good start, getting ahead of counts, doing what they do well, and inducing ground balls. The minor league philosophy of signing players seems to be, on paper, not too much different. And it’s worked, uh, mostly pretty well for Triple-A Worcester. In a three game series in Pennsylvania with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, WooSox pitching gave up a grand total of eight runs. Small sample size, but promising!

The challenge, of course, is keeping that consistency throughout 2024, and it all begins with the WooSox’s home opening series against the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays Triple-A) in which Cooper Criswell opened the first game yesterday afternoon. And of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t take the day off of my full-time job last minute to attend. Here’s Polar Park this afternoon from behind the plate, game time temperature 49 degrees, and, as you can see, cloudy with a chance of rain.

The game’s ceremonies started with every mascot in the Worcester area (side note: the Assumption greyhound mascot looks entirely too yolked) and a moment of silence for recently departed Larry Lucchino. Lucchino’s role in moving the Triple-A club to Worcester from Pawtucket evokes conflicted emotion in me: I was born in Providence, grew up a stone’s throw from the Rhode Island state line in Connecticut, and went to McCoy Stadium all the time. But I went to college in Fitchburg State and still live 30 minutes from Polar Park, and consider Worcester as my proximal city. The park is a love letter to that city and they did really nice work on it. May Lucchino rest in peace.

Now, back to the game, and Criswell. I remarked on my way to the stadium that while the Red Sox have gotten a lot of guys with MLB service time as depth pieces this offseason, these are mostly guys that account for better fielding and versatility rather than guys that strive for power at the plate, or frankly, even contact. Guys like Romy Gonzalez, Eddy Alvarez, Mark Contreras and Mark Kolosvary are Polar Park staples where, just a year ago, the likes of Jarren Duran, Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, Robert Vernon Dalbec, Daniel Palka and Enmanuel Valfez were spending time. Sure, Nick Sogard and David Hamilton are still in Worcester, but these aren’t guys with too much pop on their bat. And so, I stated the pitching would have to be pretty good to offset the lackluster lineup.

Luckily, Criswell was pretty nails yesterday, with a performance that looked better than the statline. He threw five innings, striking out five and allowing four hits... and more importantly, no runs while he walked just one. But unfortunately, I didn’t know how right I would be about the offensive’s lack of pop.

If that looks like a lot of 0’s, it sure is. In fact, the WooSox were no-hit until the eighth inning. They were swinging at everything not bolted down. They blew that eighth-inning opportunity with two in scoring position with one out. They got two men on in the ninth inning, and then struke out to end the rally (or rather, the race to the first run scored in the game). The only two players with hits in this game were Romy Gonzalez and Mark Contreras. Chase Shugart came in to promptly allow a leadoff double to score the Manfred Man and put the Bison on the board, and then allowed one more before the 10th ended. The WooSox’s response? Three strikeouts to end the game.

It’s not too comforting that the Major League team’s first line of reinforcements is putting up performances such as this offensively. But it’s also really reassuring that this team isn’t going to be selling the Triple-A experience of seeing the next big things for long. The Next Big Things, or the Big Three, are hopefully going to be promoted to Worcester by mid-summer; Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Marcelo Mayer will soon be in front of more eyeballs. Hopefully they play well enough in Portland and Worcester that they won’t be in either spot for too long.

So glad baseball is back! Have a good Wednesday, see you tomorrow!