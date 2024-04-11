Minor Lines 4/10/24: Miguel Bleis Triples

That Red Sox game sucked, right? Well, what if I told you it was about the same in the farm, with some slight exceptions? Read if you dare... no, please read, I spent time on this!

At first glance, maybe that Naoyuki Uwasawa transaction could be second guessed... but meh, small sample size. Uwasawa was unlucky enough to have three hits from the five runs he gave up to the Syracuse Mets, but unconditioned enough to allow a two-run shot to Mark Vientos in the first inning and the WooSox bats couldn’t recover. Stop me if you’ve heard this one. Bright spot of this game? Zack Kelly is returning back from elbow surgery and pitched two scoreless in relief. This team in general just really isn’t batting very well aside from Nathan Hickey (who hit his second home run in as many days), which doesn’t ease anxiety about the lack of pop in this lineup should anyone instrumental go down in Boston. If you want to laugh, Bobby Dalbec went 0 for 4 with 2 strikeouts, but it’s honestly beyond humor when the team got k’d 16 times. This includes Rob Refsnyder on a rehab assignment striking out three times, which will surely fix as he warms up. We hope.

Although the bats also lacked zest in this one, poor starting pitching cost the Sea Dogs this game against the Fightin’ Phils. Kyle Teel had the night off, Roman Anthony going hitless and Marcelo Mayer recording one hit doesn’t have the same excitement as last night’s six hits between the three of them; the team as a whole had less than that total.

These bats also were uninspired, as the Drive couldn’t pick up the W despite recording 13 strikeouts on the mound against the Rays’ High-A squad. John Schreiber return David Sandlin had a stinker in his Red Sox organization debut where he completely imploded in the third inning, giving up four runs in the frame. Worse, the Drive recorded just six total bases in the game, and that’s including a triple by Luis Ravelo. Better luck tomorrow? Or at least some players reaching base?

You know how bummed I would have been if all four teams lost yet again. Salem, the last of four games to wrap up, did so in exciting fashion as the match-up against the Orioles’ farm team looked to be going the same way at Fenway. Before that result could be telegraphed, Salem exploded for 4 runs in the top of the 9th and shut the Shorebirds down in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Bleis has arrived, as has Jhostynxon Garcia. The latter hit a home run and the former had a vital 2-run single. Add in Noah Dean going four hitless innings to start this one, and this was by far the best game of the bunch on Wednesday.

Week’s almost over! Make the most of it and hope for no sweep against the O’s... and of course for not much rain.