Minor Lines 4/8/24-4/9/24: Mayer and Anthony Start Hot

Look, it’s been a real tough week and it’s only Wednesday. I say that in recognition of the fact that I am completing this article at 1:30 AM on said Wednesday morning. Trevor Story is out for the year, Nick Pivetta is getting looked at, and suddenly the front office is reaping what we all said they would sow during the entire inactive offseason. But, hey, at least, for now, the Red Sox are 7-4, even with the crappy L on the home opener. We also now know Ceddanne Rafaela, a guy who makes defense just look easy, is one of the nine players on the diamond at Fenway for eight years.... we hope. And there’s minor league baseball being played on all levels, so without further ado...

Seinfeld foe Newman once said, “Tuesday has no feel” to draw the ire of everyone else in the car. Well, the schedule makers must have agreed with them, because the series opener against the Syracuse Mets was on Monday afternoon, a day of the week that the WooSox are not scheduled to play again until July 1. While a more clear explanation is probably that the Syracuse squad probably wanted an eclipse promotion seeing as how close the city is to the path of totality, I needed a lead in with a Seinfeld joke.

. . . Because, (insert bass line here), Jason Alexander channeled his inner Art Vandalay on the mound Monday afternoon. He did the thing that should not be named through six innings, striking out seven and walking two, before getting pulled with the no-hitter (d’oh!) intact at just 71 pitches. A hit was given up in relief, but just one, and no runs; meanwhile, Nathan Hickey sent one to the seats in the first inning which would have been enough to win it, but the WooSox kept scoring regardless. The team drew ten walks and made the most of them, as, for example, Tyler Heineman scored three runs without recording a hit.

And back to Alexander. The Triple-A team also looks to be following Andrew Bailey’s philosophy of simply doing what you do well to give up less runs. Alexander and Criswell have both looked sharp to begin the season, and given that Pivetta’s injury may render our rotation short for a bit, it’s comforting to know that guys in Worcester are mowing down guys who are used to Major League pitching (including old friends Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Iglesias... but don’t get any Chaim-like transaction ideas please, Craig.)

Portland: L, 8-9 (BOX SCORE)

The Sea Dogs tagged the Fightin’ Phils for thirteen hits and struck out just five times Tuesday night, but it simply wasn’t enough following early meltdowns by otherwise promising prospects Wikelman Gonzalez and Rob Kwiatkowski, neither of whom quite have found footing this season yet. A back-and-forth game was surrendered for good via Reading’s Carson Taylor hitting his second home run of the game off of Wyatt Olds. But, honestly, I’m indifferent about that in Double-A.

Look at how Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are starting the season; both with multiple hits (Anthony had two doubles), both with an OPS over 1000. Kyle Teel even peppered in a two-hit game of his own, and Nick Yorke had three hits himself. Following a game where we watched the Red Sox struggle to get hits mightily, games like this where our future faces are finding ways to get on base are always welcome.

This was simply a game in which starting pitching did not deliver for the Drive, as by the fourth inning Greenville had already given up seven runs against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A). It’s not really much more complicated than that, and it’s nice to see the Drive not suffer a shutout due to three late runs, but it is noticeable by the box score that this team isn’t warmed up and getting hits yet, aside from Ronald Rosario.

You know how when the Sox lose and you go on The Show to just hit batting practice on the team? Oh, just me? Well, the Salem team likely watched their MLB counterparts put on a stinker against the Orioles and decided to win the night cap against Baltimore’s Single-A team, the Delmarva Shorebirds. It wasn’t beautiful, as the Sox struck out 13 times and gave up 10 hits, but the defense seemed sound enough to get the W. Difference maker in this one was catcher Johanfran Garcia reaching three times, the third of which was the beneficiary of the run to make the score 4-2 in the 7th inning off a bases-loaded walk to Nelly Taylor. Delmarva’s reliever Grabiel Salazar then fired off a wild pitch, making it a three run game and allowing Isaac Stebens to earn the seven-out save. Sometimes wins don’t have to be pretty, and that seems to be the case here.

Have a fantastic Wednesday, everyone!