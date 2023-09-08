Red Sox Minor Lines: Bobby Dalbec Approaches AAA Home Run Record

Worcester, L 5-4

As Crash Davis memorably said in an incredibly mediocre baseball move that is inexplicably treated as a classic, minor league records aren’t exactly an achievement. Nevertheless, let us note that Bobby Dalbec blasted his 32nd homer of the year last night. He now (easily) holds the single-season record for most home runs in the two-year history of the Worcester Red Sox, and is just four homers away from tying Jack Baker, Izzy Alcantara, and Earl Snyder for the combined Pawtucket/Worcester record. Can he hit four more homers in the final 15 games of the season? That’s a tall ask, but he’s already hit 4 in 15 or fewer games several times this season.

Greenville, L 6-5

With Roman Antony and Kyle Teel having moved on to the land of the way life should be, Greenville may have replaced Salem as the most boring Red Sox affiliate in terms of prospect-watching (at least on days when Luis Perales isn’t pitching, anyway). The only guy in the lineup yesterday I’m even middle excited about was Allen Castro, and he went 0-5, so. . . sad trombone.

Salem, L 5-1

Not much to report in this one, either. Matt Duffy, a college pitcher the Sox picked in the fourth round this year, made his second Low-A start and looked good after getting shelled in his debut, though he’s obviously being brought along very slowly at this point in the season.