Minor Lines 9/5: Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel Get First Hits in AA

Woo Sox vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)

W, 6-5

The WooSox trailed throughout, until a four-run rally in the ninth arrived just in time.

They got busy fast in the ninth. They had two on and nobody out, thanks to a Christian Koss lead-off double and a Niko Kavadas walk. David Hamilton came through with a single to bring home Koss. Then Nick Sogard walked, loading the bases. Stephen Scott hit a ground ball up the first-base line that Stripers pitcher Grant Holmes fielded cleanly enough, except that his throw home got past the catcher, allowing two more runs to score.

The game was temporarily tied up, but not for long. Ronaldo Hernandez hit a shallow single that was just enough to bring in Sogard with the go-ahead run. The Sox were just 2-13 with runners in scoring position, and left ten men on base. They brought them in when it counted most, though.

Bobby Dalbec was 1-5 with 3 strikeouts. David Hamilton and Sogard were each 2-4.

Kyle Wright, on a rehab assignment for Atlanta’s MLB club, pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing just four men to reach base.

Rio Gomez, on the other hand, was shaky over 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked two, giving up a home run in the process.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

L, 6-3

Quick, before someone beats us to it, we need to coin a catchy nickname for the exciting prospect tandem of Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel. These two, ranked second and fourth, respectively, were both promoted at the same time, then debuted in Double-A on the same night. Teel got his first Double-A hit (and RBI) in the books in the seventh inning, getting Portland on the board in the process, while Anthony notched his first hit in the next inning. This is going to be exciting.

However, Portland didn’t have it tonight. Or it might be more accurate to say that Portland starter CJ Liu didn’t have it tonight. He singlehandedly gave away all six of Reading’s runs in the first inning. Reading was able to cruise the rest of the night, while Liu took the loss. In addition to the six runs on six hits, he walked three and struck out four. Despite some offense in the later innings, the Sea Dogs couldn’t dig out of the hole.

Chase Meidroth was hitless with two walks. Nick Yorke was 1-2 with two walks. Blaze Jordan had a hit and scored a run.

Greenville Drive vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles)

L, 11-7

This was not only a high-scoring game, it was an error-filled one, with five for Aberdeen and two for the Drive. On a night when every batter had at least one hit for the Drive, it was a pity they couldn’t capitalize more on Aberdeen’s porous defense, and couldn’t hold the lead.

Eddinson Paulino hit his twelfth homer of the year, which tied Blaze Jordan and Roman Anthony for the most homers on the Drive this season. Since both Jordan and Anthony now play for the Sea Dogs, Paulino is firmly in possession of the lead for active Drive players.

Salem Red Sox vs. Carolina Mudcats (Brewers)

L, 6-1

Boston reliever Zack Kelly began his one-week rehab assignment in a most disappointing way. Kelly, recovering from ulnar nerve transposition revision (say that three times fast) in his right elbow, faced four batters but only managed one out. He also gave up a hit and two walks. He took the loss, and now owns a 27.00 ERA in Single A.

The offense didn’t manage to plate a run until the bottom of the ninth.

Luis Ravelo was hitless with two strikeouts, while Johanfran Garcia was 2-3. Jhostynxon Garcia was 1-4 with a triple and a strikeout.