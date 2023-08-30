Minor Lines 8/29: Strong Noah Song

Woo Sox vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

L, 8-6

There was some call-and-response scoring in the early part of the game, with both teams taking the lead at different points, and nibbling back runs they’d recently given away.

Yu Chang slammed a homer to left, getting the WooSox on the board in the second, 3-0.

But the tandem of Justin Garza and Cam Booser combined again to give away the game. Garza owned the blown save, allowing the Tides to score two more in the top of the seventh, while Booser took the loss. Booser gave up the two-run home run in the ninth that sealed the deal.

Bobby Dalbec went 0-3. Christian Arroyo, playing third base, was 0-2 with two walks. In addition to his home run, Chang struck out three times. In fact, the team whiffed 10 times in 32 at bats; you don’t need me to tell you that’s too many.

The WooSox hold onto first place in the International League’s second half with 23 games to go.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

L, 3-1

On a night when the Sea Dogs welcomed their 11 millionth fan to Hadlock Field, they also lost a close one.

Nick Yorke had a sweet night at the plate, extending his on-base streak to eighteen-games, collecting a hit, which was his 22nd double on the season, to go with two walks. Hunter Dobbins, the starter, took the loss on a good effort. His final line was 6.0 IP, 4K, 7H, 2BB.

Greenville Drive vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

W, 6-1

The story here is the W for Noah Song. Song landed 37 of his 71 pitches for strikes, hitting one batter. He lasted five innings, giving up just one hit. His ratio of strikeouts to walks is sitting backwards (3K, 1BB) but I have faith that he’ll put it together with continued time on the field.

Max Ferguson got the scoring going for the Drive, doubling to drive in Cutter Coffey and Eddinson Paulino.

Allan Castro stole a base and the Cyclones clocked three errors, which didn’t help their cause. Kyle Teel was 0-3 with a walk.

Salem Red Sox vs. Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta)

L, 11-9

A six-run fourth inning did in the Salem club last night. Although they answered with five of their own in the seventh (two homers were good for all the runs) and two more in the top of the ninth, it wasn’t enough.

They had seven hits, but two errors on the night, which never helps. Luis Ravelo was 0-5, while Johanfran Garcia was 2-5. Jhostynxon Garcia was 1-5 with a strikeout.