Red Sox 1, Orioles 7: Welp

Despite the pregame news about Trevor Story and Nick Pivetta, it was difficult to be upset walking into the stadium today. It’s a Tuesday afternoon, the sun is shining, the grass is green, and the mountains on the Coors Light cans are blue. Rather than sitting in an office, toiling away in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, I’m sitting in Fenway Park watching my favorite baseball team play real games. It’s hard to beat that.

The day started on a high note. The pregame ceremonies were incredibly well done. They honored the 2004 team, the Wakefields, Larry Luchino, topping it all off with a military flyover. Brayan Bello sat down the Orioles in order in the top of the first inning, and Tyler O’Neill continued his hot start with a solo home run to put the Sox in front. The Orioles clawed back a run in the top of the second to tie the game, and the Red Sox went down quietly in the bottom of the inning. The third came and went in a hurry; neither team had a hitter reach base.

From there, it was all downhill. Bello recorded two quick outs to start the fourth and then induced a sharp ground ball to Devers. While it was a difficult play, it’s one a better third baseman would have made to end the inning. Oh well, it’s only a two-out single, what’s the worst that could happen? Two pitches later, Bello got Cedric Mullins to hit a line drive to left field, one that should have ended the inning. Instead, Jarren Duran lost the ball in the shadows, and the inning continued. From there, Colton Cowser doubled, two runs scored, and that was all she wrote.

Corbin Burnes was on the mound for the Orioles. He’s a Cy Young award winner and one of the best pitchers in the league. When you come up against a guy like that, sometimes you have to win 2-1. To win in that manner, you need to score more than one run, and you need to play stellar defense. Today, neither of those things happened and the Orioles put a damper on the afternoon as they ran away with the game.

After the game, reports were that the clubhouse was frustrated with the performance.

Scenes from the postgame clubhouse: Trevor Story in tears at the thought of missing the year, Jarren Duran punching his locker and pronouncing repeatedly that he (expletive) sucks for dropping the flyball. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 9, 2024

Personally, I like this type of reaction. I’m disappointed in the performance and discouraged by the news that Trevor Story is missing the rest of the season, but I’m encouraged by the fact that these players care enough to show this kind of emotion. It remains to be seen if the defense will improve in Story’s absence. It remains to be seen if the bats will wake up enough to pick up the pitching staff with Pivetta on the IL. Still, it’s good to know the players in the locker room believe in the team enough to be upset with the product on the field today. We’re 7-4, even if it doesn’t look great right now, this thing is far from over. Back on the horse tomorrow.

Three Studs

Brayan Bello (5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB)

Bello’s final line doesn’t represent how good he was today. This was his best start in terms of locating his secondaries, the key to his success this season. With better defense behind him, he could have gone toe-to-toe with Burnes for at least six, maybe even seven innings.

Tyler O’Neill (1-4, HR)

Tyler O’Neill loves opening days. He homered in Seattle on their opening day, he homered in Anaheim on their opening day, and now he shattered a windshield with a home run on opening day at Fenway. He’s one of the best hitters on the planet right now, hopefully, it continues tomorrow with a lefty on the mound.

Fenway Game Day Staff

The pregame presentations were wonderful. Despite all the negativity around the team, the fans came together for a half hour or so reliving old memories. Listening to the stadium cheer in response to seeing Varitek punch A-Rod in the face would put a smile on my face any day, even if the team was in the middle of a losing streak.

Three Duds

Josh Winckowski (2.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB)

Winckowski just didn’t have it today. His velocity was down across the board, and his command wasn’t there. Too many pitches found the middle of the plate and the Orioles punished them. Winckowski ate the innings, but he didn’t give the team a chance to come back in the later innings.

Rafael Devers (0-4)

Devers went 0-4 without ever looking threatening at the plate. When the offense is struggling, he has to be the guy to put the team on his back. He didn’t do that today.

Enmanuel Valdez (0-3)

Valdez didn’t have any errors today, but he’s going to need to start providing some offense if he isn’t providing any value on defense. He just isn't a good enough defensive second baseman to struggle at the plate against right-handed pitching.

Play of the Game

This line drive completely changed the game. It goes from 1-1, with Bello through the fourth inning at 54 pitches, to 3-1 with Bello taking another 15 or so pitches to get out of the inning. Get the next one, Jarren.