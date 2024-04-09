 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 11: Orioles at Red Sox

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back. It’s Opening Day at Fenway Park. The historic 2004 Red Sox team is being honored. Brayan Bello is making his second Opening Day start of the season!

Everything kicks off at 2:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox
1 Gunnar Henderson, SS Jarren Duran, LF
2 Adley Rutschman, C Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Anthony Santander, RF Tyler O'Neill, RF
4 Ryan O'Hearn, DH Triston Casas, 1B
5 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Masataka Yoshida, DH
6 Cedric Mullins, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
7 Colton Cowser, LF Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
8 Ramon Urías, 3B Reese McGuire, C
9 Tony Kemp, 2B David Hamilton, SS
SP Corbin Burnes, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

