Red Sox News & Links: It’s Opening Day at Fenway!

My god, what a day in Boston. There’s a lake not far from my house, just on the other side of my little village and the train tracks heading into the city. And I swear to god it’s bluer this morning than it’s ever been in the two years I’ve lived here. Is this some kind of post-eclipse weather phenomenon, or does the ebullient effect of a home opener work on Mother Nature, too?

There are plenty of blue skies in Ceddanne Rafaela’s future, too. The rookie centerfielder is now set for life, as he signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension. Good on you, Ceddy. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But there aren’t many blue skies in the FSG accounting office. We are less than four hours away from the opener and the game isn’t sold out, while there are still over 13,000 tickets available for a game next week against the Cleveland Guardians. Folks, we’re long way from the sellout streak. (Michael Silverman, Boston Globe)

Not a lot of sunshine for Bobby Dalbec, either, who won’t be at Fenway today, as he’s been demoted to AAA Worcester. You have to wonder whether this is it for Bobby Bombs and the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam, Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But Theo Epstein will be in the building (and, as Pod On Lansdowne host Liam Fennessy reports, at Dunkin Donuts, too). (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

50 degree weather

Fenway home opener

Theo in line with me at Dunkin pic.twitter.com/2Gz3wXMeYg — Liam Fennessy (@LiamFennessy_) April 9, 2024

And here’s the list of 2004 World Series champions who will be in attendance with him. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Of course, one very important player on the 2004 team won’t be there: Tim Wakefield, who may have been the heart and soul of the team. (Tim Crowley, NESN)