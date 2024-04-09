Don’t Worry About Whether Ceddanne Rafaela Is “Worth It”

The Boston Red Sox have locked up their center fielder for the next eight years.

Or have they? Maybe they’ve locked up their shortstop. Or second baseman. Or right fielder. Or super utility man. Or maybe they’ve just locked up someone who will never hit well enough to be a regular in the big leagues.

The interesting thing about Ceddanne Rafaela, who, yesterday, signed an eight-year, $50 million extension that keeps him in Boston for an additional two years over the life his rookie contract, is that we still have no idea who he is as a player. Compared to Brayan Bello, who signed an extension in Spring Training, or other young extension candidates like Triston Casas, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford, the possible range of outcomes for Ceddanne’s career remains as vast as his range in center field. He came into this season with one giant question — how will his free-swinging approach translate at the Major League level? After nine games in which he’s struck out at a 25.7% clip and drawn a walk in just 5.7% percent of his plate appearances — while also hitting two triples, stealing a base, and making some outstanding plays in the outfield — we still don’t know the answer to that question.

Because of the outstanding questions about Rafaela’s game, most fans reacted to this news with a question of their own: is this a good deal or not? It’s no surprise that this is the dominant framing of the conversation. In the post-Moneyball/luxury tax era, MLB owners have successfully trained fans to concern themselves with a player’s contract value above all else. Given what we know about the revenue generated by MLB teams, this has always struck me as misguided. And in the case of such an aesthetically eye-popping player like Ceddanne, it strikes me as a little sad. Judging a player like Ceddanne based on the efficiency of the financial returns he produces for the owners misses the point of being a fan. It’s like going to an art museum and spending the whole time reading the descriptive placards on the wall instead of looking at the art, or judging a movie based on its overseas box office.

The fact is that Ceddanne Rafeela is an incredibly fun ballplayer to watch who helps his team win. And the Red Sox can easily afford him.

Ceddanne frequently draws comparisons to Boston’s last great defensive center fielder who also fought through struggles at the plate, Jackie Bradley Jr. But, to me, there’s a much better comp out there: Ceddanne is the center field version of Javy Baez. They’re both magicians with the glove. They’re both incredible athletes capable of making plays that look CGI-enhanced. They both have elite bat-to-ball skills but make terrible swing decisions.

When viewed holistically and statistically, the package of skills that players like Baez and Ceddanne have can produce confusing results. While Baez did have a few excellent seasons at the plate, he never did gain full control of his bat, failing to ever produce a walk rate of even 6% and frequently threatening to lead the league in strikeouts (a threat he followed through on once). His WAR chart, as a result, is as much of a roller coaster as it gets:

Has Baez been “worth” the $100 million he’s made throughout his career? I don’t know. But I do know that he is about as memorable of a player that the game of baseball has produced over the past decade. Would you want to be the fan sitting in the stands going well actually every time Baez did something like this?

Ceddanne is here for the next eight years. Maybe he’ll turn into an All-Star over the length of this contract. Maybe he’ll fizzle out at the plate and be nothing more than a slick glove man. Let’s now forget about the dollars and just watch him play.