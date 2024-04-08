Red Sox News & Links: Trevor Story Injury Update Imminent

So who is the shortstop with Trevor Story out? It still isn’t clear just how long the injury will keep him sidelined, though it’s looking like we’re talking about months, not weeks. In the meantime, Alex Cora and Craig Breslow are planning on a platoon. Since Pablo Reyes hits right-handed, the left-handed hitting David Hamilton got the call instead of Romy Gonzalez. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Marcelo Mayer is not going to be called to fill in for the Big League club, though he’s starting to feel close to the Majors and excited to begin the season will a fully healthy shoulder. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

We could get some clarity about Story’s status as early as tonight. Story had an MRI in Anaheim on Saturday, and is now scheduled to see doctors in Boston today. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)

Some people might think there’s a lot being made of losing a player who hasn’t done much to help the Red Sox over the past two seasons as it is, but Story’s injury only exposes what was has always looked like one of the team’s biggest weaknesses: a lack of depth. (Jon Becker, FanGraphs)

The Red Sox lineup was extremely lefty-heavy even with Story in the middle of it. Now that the team could be without his bat for a while, Tyler O’Neill’s role has grown in importance. Luckily, he’s been exactly what the team needs so far. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Story’s injury puts a bit of a damper on tomorrow’s home opener, but will a one-pound cookie make you feel better? That’s one of the new food options at Fenway this season, along with Irish nachos and newly-sourced lobster. (Emma Healy, Boston Globe)

But of course the real stars tomorrow will be the members of 2004 World Series championship team, gathering for the 20th anniversary of their life-altering, curse-breaking postseason run. It’s going to be particularly emotional for the newly-retired Terry Francona. (Dan Shaughnessy, Boston Globe)