Red Sox 12, Angels 2: Houck, Homers, Happy

First off, let’s talk about the importance of this road trip. You finish Spring Training with two games in Arlington, TX, then you go right to the West Coast for 10 games—Seattle, Oakland, Anaheim. Sounds like a recipe to mess up your season from the get go, right? Not for the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

They’re headed back to Boston with a 7-3 record, only a game behind the Yankees for the division lead. They lead the Majors in team ERA. They made Sunday probably the easiest game to watch. Let’s see why:

Key Moments

T3: Three Homers in the Third

You want your OPS? You got your OPS. These Red Sox cannot stop slugging in 2024!

B3: Houck Escapes a Jam

Second and third, one down, up by three, any runs allowed could certainly have halted any Red Sox momentum in this one. Houck strikes out Taylor Ward and gets Brandon Drury to ground out to finish off the frame. After this, he only allowed one other baserunner on a walk in the sixth.

T6: Pulling Away

I’ll talk more below multiple times about Reese McGuire’s three-run blast to really salt this game away, but Masataka Yoshida drives home Tyler O’Neill as well to increase the lead, which should not be overlooked. OB and Youk on the NESN broadcast made a lot of mention that around this time of year, he went on a 16-game hitting streak. Maybe we can see that bat emerge again?

B6: Starting Pitching Dominance

Apt that Houck struck out Miguel Sanó considering Sanó was actually a pitcher himself later in the game (yay position players pitching!). He continues the absolute dominance of Red Sox starting pitching on the mound. I’m sure someone will analyze this better this week, but just revel in this for now:

Red Sox



Starting pitching thru 10 games



62 K’s - 12 BB



IP - 53.0

H - 37

ER - 9

BB - 12

K - 62



ERA - 1.53

WHIP - 0.92



5.3 IP per start



Possibly the best 10-day road trip by Red Sox starters ever pic.twitter.com/lpeo0zbtEy — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 7, 2024

T9: No Mercy

Playing all nine innings is also a big theme surrounding winning teams, not letting up even if it’s late. A four-run ninth inning will certainly suffice.

Three Studs

Tanner Houck (6.0 IP, 4H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Tanner Houck is the first pitcher in Red Sox history to throw 6.0+ scoreless innings and record 6+ strikeouts in each of his first 2 outings of a season.



6.0 IP, 0 R, 10 K

6.0 IP, 0 R, 7 K — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) April 7, 2024

Just bask in this. For a guy who as a starter has the reputation of not making it through five innings or the third time through the lineup, Houck has started 2024 on fire. What both of his starts so far have done almost as importantly is reset the bullpen. Chase Anderson came on to pitch the last three frames in both of Houck’s starts, letting all your other arms rest up. If Houck can keep this up, that’s immensely valuable going forward.

David Hamilton (2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 K)

Talk about pressure, eh? Trevor Story goes down with injury, you get flown literally across the country to start at shortstop, and you go yabo for the first time in your MLB career? Then you become a hoover in the field, providing a reliable outing with your glove? Color me impressed.

Reese McGuire (2-for-4, 5 RBI, 1 run, 1 BB, 1 K)

Your 2024 RBI leader! Wait, really? McGuire went OFF on Sunday, driving in five of Boston’s 12 runs. He absolutely has my play of the game, so see more below, but his change in approach at the dish to pull more, his work with Andrew Bailey and the pitching staff to call effective games, he’s fighting to be the every day catcher...and winning.

Three Duds

Enmanuel Valdez (0-for-4, 3 K, 1 BB)

He has had a ROUGH start to 2024. 4 hits in 32 ABs, even though he did take a bases-loaded walk in the 9th inning.

Wilyer Abreu (0-for-2, 1 K)

I get Abreu got pinch hit because of the lefty José Suarez coming into the game, but Abreu hasn’t done much of anything for me at all this season. His in-game replacement—Ceddanne Rafaela—would later hit a triple that in a lot of other ballparks, wouldn’t have been one.

Ceddanne Rafaela has a 1-out triple, but it would've been a home run in 19 MLB ballparks. pic.twitter.com/uyODnvJ1pi — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) April 7, 2024

No One?

I don’t have a gripe with anyone else today. It should be a happy flight back to Boston for a lot of people!

Play of the Game

A big characteristic of winning teams is pulling away from games and not letting opponents hang in too long. Top of the 6th, up 4-0, not that four runs isn’t a good lead, but one bad inning could change how comfortable you are in an instant. Two on, Ceddanne Rafaela just slowly grounded out, there’s now two down. What does Reese McGuire do? Drill a three-run dinger to right field. That changed the feel of the game the rest of the way without a doubt.