Red Sox 1, Angels 2: We Miss You, Trevor

If you were worried about how the Red Sox defense would fare without Trevor Story manning the infield, well, it turns out you were right to worry. Obviously.

They tried! They really did! In the early innings it actually looked like the team was determined to pay tribute to their fallen shortstop by flashing the leather all around the diamond. Enmanuel Valdez (yup, that Enmanuel Valdez) and Jarren Duran both made diving plays to save runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, while Triston Casas went airborne to snag a bullet to his right and Connor Wong threw out the first baserunner of the game (though it was Anthony Rendon, so it’s possible that he intentionally got thrown out so he wouldn’t have to actually play baseball).

But unfortunately, water found its level in the sixth, as three straight shaky plays in the infield — a tumbling attempt at a grounder that Valdez couldn’t convert into an out, an creaky flip from Pablo Reyes to Valdez at second, and then a brutal error by Rafael Devers at third — gave the Angels a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. (With the way Red Sox pitchers were handing out free passes, it could’ve been worse, frankly.)

To make matters worse, the Red Sox also decided to pay tribute to Trevor Story by striking out up and down the lineup. Angels starter Reid Detmers racked up 12 Ks in his six innings of work, slicing through the Sox while hardly giving up any contact at all, let alone the type of hard contact a team typically needs to score. In fact, the only run the Sox did push across against Detmers was manufactured via small ball, with Connor Wong starting things off with a hustle double, moving to third on a grounder, and then scoring on a Jarren Duran dink to left.

Despite the fact the he didn’t give up a run and left with the lead, Garrett Whitlock wasn’t nearly as sharp on the other side. Though his stuff looked good and the Angels didn’t really hit anything hard, he practically alternated four-pitch strikeouts with four-pitch walks and failed to make it through the fifth.

Three Studs

Justin Slaten: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K

He was the only Red Sox pitcher who didn’t walk a single hitter and he struck out four straight at one point.

Connor Wong: 1-3, 2B, RBI, CS (the good kind of CS)

Jarren Duran: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K, CS (the bad kind of CS)

Three Duds

Pablo Reyes: 0-3, 3 K

As he stepped up to the plate for his first plate appearance of the game, Dave O’Brien would say that the Red Sox felt comfortable with Reyes taking over for Story, knowing that he would “give good at-bats.” Reyes promptly struck out on three pitches. It did not get much better from there.

Triston Casas: 0-3, 3 K

That catch was still sick though.

Rafael Devers: 1-4, 1 K, E

Play of the Game

Good for you if you’re still holding out hope that Raffy is going to turn into a competent defensive third baseman. I admire your faith.