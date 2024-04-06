Game 9: Red Sox at Angels

Your Boston Red Sox are tied for first in the AL East after eight games. Small sample? Sure. But the last two years starting in a big hole and hoping for even a day or two toward the top was more painful.

Garret Whitlock is back in action tonight after a five inning, 8 strikeout, zero walk 2024 debut. He gets to face the Angels without Ohtani but with Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe. Anthony Rendon only just collected his first hit on the season and is leading off, which, as long as that slump lasts really helps breeze through the lineup.

Trevor Story, after leaving Friday’s game injured, is not in the lineup tonight. David Hamilton is in Anaheim but as of this writing has not been added to the roster. So far, at least, Trevor Story is not on the IL. Although maybe that changes before game time.

Triston Casas is getting the start against a lefty. He’s just moved down in the lineup, Masataka Yoshida gets the day off. At least to start things.

First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. This is the last late game for a while! Tomorrow is an afternoon start and then the Sox are home!