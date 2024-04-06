Red Sox win 8-6 over the Angels, but at what cost?

In the top of the eighth inning with the game knotted at six, a player well known for his open struggle to tackle the mental aspect of the game of baseball stepped to the plate. His capitulation to the whirlwind of disaster engulfing Boston in the middle innings felt inevitable; like the next domino to fall in what was shaping up to be a truly awful night for the Red Sox.

Trevor Story had already left the game with a brutal looking shoulder injury, the pitching staff had already coughed up a pair of leads, Ceddanne Rafaela made a completely inexcusable drop in center that left him looking overconfident at best and disinterested at worst, and the Angels sent Jose Soriano to the mound to fire off his 99 mph cannon and finish off Boston’s sinking ship.

This is the moment Jarren Duran was supposed to succumb to his demons. This is the moment where it would be so easy to lose your edge and just become another cog in the wheel rolling towards a cliff. This is the moment where people get stupid and start believing his hair color has something to do with his success.

But amidst all of this chaos, a new, more confident, and mentally sharper Jarren Duran steps into the box. Armed with better command of his weapons and a refined ability to lock back in after things start crashing down around him, he’s arrived to the plate prepared to stem the tide.

So when he gets a 99 mph fastball up and away that would get by most hitters at this stage of the game, Duran turns on it with muscle, and quickly deposits it over the center field wall.

New hair color, same swag. pic.twitter.com/zY6jw9HrbZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

This time, with the Angels stunned the Red Sox getting a new found spark as clear as the lightning bolts on Duran’s gloves, the lead holds.

It’s likely the biggest hit of Duran’s career all things considered. When you factor in the way things were trending, the bomb being a game winner, the pitch he hit it off, the place in the ballpark he hit it to, and what it means for him personally making this kind of statement in front of family and friends, this is about as big as it gets for an April home run.

Of course, as wonderful as it was to see Duran’s heroics, the game never should have arrived at that point. So much else happened Friday night. Here’s a small sampling:

Three Studs:

Tyler O’Neill

O’Neill stayed hot launching two more home runs. Of an amazing seven plays in this game that had a WPA swing of at least ten percent, O’Neill had two of them. His two run homer in the second inning got the scoring started, and his insurance solo shot also closed the scoring. He also didn’t get hurt on a diving catch attempt in the late innings, and on this weird and wonky night, that was much appreciated.

Triston Casas

Casas followed O’Neill’s second inning homer with a solo shot of his own. He then also had a sweet single in the seventh that set up a counter punch run after the Red Sox blew their first lead of the night. He also seems to just be locking in at the plate overall.

The Back of the Bullpen

As crazy as this game was throughout the night, it ended rather quietly in the bottom of the eighth and ninth, and that was thanks to the work of Isaiah Campbell and Kenley Jansen. Neither of them allowed a hit after Duran’s blast put the Sox back on top.

Three Duds

Trevor Story’s shoulder

This is really burying the lede here, but that’s mostly because we just don’t know the status. However, if this injury is anywhere near as bad as it looks, it’s a complete and total disaster that outweighs everything else that happened tonight.

Story’s glove is the linchpin that holds the infield defense together, and if they lose that again, expect immensely frustration times ahead on this part of the diamond.

So far, the Red Sox have only said the following:

Red Sox are calling it "left shoulder pain" for Trevor Story — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 6, 2024

This is where I’d also like the point out that the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona.

Kutter Crawford running out of gas

Out of the gate, Kutter Crawford was outstanding again. For a moment, it looked like he might cruise to an easy victory and it would be a relatively uneventful night. Then, he just lost it. His misses went from nonexistent to inches to feet! He not only couldn’t recapture his early stuff, he flat out self destructed.

His biggest sin was coming completely unraveled in the fifth inning to the point that he walked Anthony Rendon, who hadn’t had a hit in nine months at that point, and then also walked Nolan Schanuel right behind him to give Mike Trout an opportunity with the bases loaded.

This was trash pitching that could have, and honestly should have resulted in a disastrous grand slam. Instead, we were treated to that mess the following inning when ...

The Middle relief and Ceddanne Rafaela

I’m lumping these two together because they were connected in sequence. Rafaela made a brutal drop to open the sixth inning that I hope was so embarrassing he’ll be self shamed into never making that mistake again. The inning then continued with extremely underwhelming pitching from Josh Winckowski, culminating in a game tying grad slam off the bat of Logan O’Hoppe.

Chris Martin then came into the game in the seven inning and blew another lead just for good measure.

So the Red Sox somehow pulled out a wild one in southern California, but if Story is out of any extended period of time, this will go down as one of the worst games of the season.