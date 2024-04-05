On the road again...
The Red Sox made their, apparently, last appearance in Oakland this week - with the team moving to Sacramento next year (maybe?) - and drove/flew down to Los Angeles and then over to Anaheim.
Kutter Crawford gets the ball again and will try to keep his excellent performance going.
First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Game 8: Red Sox at Angels
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Angels
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Angels
|1
|Jarren Duran, LF
|Anthony Rendon, 3B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Nolan Schanuel, 1B
|3
|Trevor Story, SS
|Mike Trout, CF
|4
|Tyler O'Neill, RF
|Taylor Ward, LF
|5
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Brandon Drury, 2B
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Miguel Sanó, DH
|7
|Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Mickey Moniak, RF
|8
|Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
|Logan O'Hoppe, C
|9
|Reese McGuire, C
|Zach Neto, SS
|SP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
|Griffin Canning, RHP
Loading comments...