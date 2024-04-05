 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 8: Red Sox at Angels

Mike Trout and a cast of thousands

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

On the road again...

The Red Sox made their, apparently, last appearance in Oakland this week - with the team moving to Sacramento next year (maybe?) - and drove/flew down to Los Angeles and then over to Anaheim.

Kutter Crawford gets the ball again and will try to keep his excellent performance going.

First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Game 8: Red Sox at Angels

Lineup spot Red Sox Angels
Lineup spot Red Sox Angels
1 Jarren Duran, LF Anthony Rendon, 3B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Nolan Schanuel, 1B
3 Trevor Story, SS Mike Trout, CF
4 Tyler O'Neill, RF Taylor Ward, LF
5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Brandon Drury, 2B
6 Triston Casas, 1B Miguel Sanó, DH
7 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B Mickey Moniak, RF
8 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Logan O'Hoppe, C
9 Reese McGuire, C Zach Neto, SS
SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Griffin Canning, RHP

