Red Sox News & Links: Mookie Betts Is Pretty Good

Ceddanne Rafaela’s early exploits with the glove have led many to draw comparisons between the rookie and the last great Red Sox center fielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. Believe it or not, JBJ isn’t ready to hang up his glove just yet — he just signed on with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League. (Emma Healy, Boston Globe)

But someone who won’t be playing in the Atlantic League any time soon (read: ever) is JBJ’s old outfield partner Mookie Betts. Betts currently leads in baseball in just about every single offensive category, which might be the most impressive thing he’s ever done considering that he’s also switched to the second-hardest defensive position on the diamond this season. Betts credits his success with, among other things, a shift in mindset and a different organizational philosophy with the Dodgers. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Jarren Duran leads baseball in one offensive category so far (stolen bases) and is pacing the lineup in several other ways. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Duran keeping up this production would go a long way towards helping the team reach its offensive goal for the season, which is scoring 800 runs. That’s a mark the team hasn’t hit in a few years, but one that strongly correlates with regular season success. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

What would also help would be the catcher’s spot being significantly more productive than it has been over the past few seasons. To that end, Reese McGuire is trying to make some adjustments to his swing. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

There’s no question that things have gone well in the very early going for the Sox overall. And that includes the relationship between Craig Breslow and Alex Cora. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)