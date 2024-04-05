 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 4/5-4/7: It is the Weekend

Angels in the outfield

By Mike Carlucci
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Photo by Josh Barber/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images

TGIF.

Your Boston Red Sox head into the weekend 5-2 in second place in the AL East. Sure it’s only seven games but we’ll take good news as long as it’s available.

Alex Cora and crew are in Los Angeles - I mean Anaheim - to play the Angels for three games before mercifully heading home to Fenway Park and putting all these late night games behind us. At least for a while.

Tonight Kutter Crawford takes the mound at 9:38 PM ET.

Saturday Garret Whitlock makes his second start of the season also at 9:38 PM ET.

On Sunday Tanner Houck make a 4:07 PM ET start and the Sox head back for Opening Day at Fenway next Tuesday.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

