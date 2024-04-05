2024 Red Sox Season So Far: Young, Dope, and Proud

What to say about this young season so far? There are only so many hot takes we can lay claim to with a mere seven games under our belt.

But we’re mostly in agreement, at least for now, and that seems like a rare thing. Our data will eventually rearrange itself into new patterns, providing fresh perspectives. Opinions may change as the stats pile up, and the wins and losses fall into their respective columns.

For now, we’re loving what Andrew Bailey’s done with the Red Sox pitching staff. As a group, they’ve clocked 77 strikeouts to 13 walks. Our starters are going longer in games, which we desperately needed. The Sox currently rank first in MLB with a 1.54 team ERA.

We love Jarren Duran. For me, this is a new feeling, but I could get used to it. Duran co-leads MLB with six steals, which he swiped within the first six games. On Monday night in Oakland, he singled then stole second in each of the first three innings. That’s some truly fearless (sometimes to the point of foolishness; see Game One in Seattle) baserunning.

Seriously, why didn’t he do it though?

We agree that Tyler O’Neill has been a great addition so far, and we’re crossing our fingers that he stays hungry and healthy. In my debut article of the 2024 season, he was the first thing I wrote about because I was so impressed. A walk, a hit, a stolen base, a home run in his first game. That home run was his fifth Opening Day home run in a row—a record—and I can’t agree more with Jake Reiser’s praise for O’Neill.

We’re loving the culture change that Alex Cora initiated that has our team thinking about a World Series victory, honing their skills and competitive fire with contests and clubhouse stats for, well, just about anything, up to and including golf. There seems to be a new sense of ownership among the players, even if Ownership itself (big baddie FSG, of course—we still agree on that, too) hasn’t changed a bit.

We are free to change our minds after playing more, and better, competition (the A’s were kind of a gimme) but for now, here we are.

Oh, and am I the only one having a little laugh about Alex Verdugo having to give up his jewelry habit? Didn’t think so. We’re back on the field today. Let’s go.