OTM Open Thread 4/4: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. It’s windy and rainy is Boston as your second place Red Sox take the day off to travel all the way from Oakland to Anaheim. Sorry, Los Angeles. Definitely the team I think of as Los Angeles. Get ready for a weekend against the Angels!

MLB looks for uniform solutions

As issues persist with Nike’s new MLB uniforms — sweat stains, mismatching grays — Nike says it is searching for solutions.



Meanwhile, a player asks, “Do we have the old ones in the back of the closet somewhere we can bring back out?”



With @TylerKepner: https://t.co/wcynO5wXon — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 4, 2024

Luckily the Red Sox haven’t had as bad luck as some of the other teams. Although that’s probably a large “yet.”

Remembering 2004

The Sox improved their record to 4-3 after seven games with a 12th inning walkoff win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mark Malaska was credited with the win. Boston nemesis Frank Catalanotto had two hits. David Ortiz collected his third home run of the year to deliver the win.

