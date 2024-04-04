 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 4/4: It is Thursday

A day of rest and wind

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. It’s windy and rainy is Boston as your second place Red Sox take the day off to travel all the way from Oakland to Anaheim. Sorry, Los Angeles. Definitely the team I think of as Los Angeles. Get ready for a weekend against the Angels!

MLB looks for uniform solutions

Luckily the Red Sox haven’t had as bad luck as some of the other teams. Although that’s probably a large “yet.”

Remembering 2004

The Sox improved their record to 4-3 after seven games with a 12th inning walkoff win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mark Malaska was credited with the win. Boston nemesis Frank Catalanotto had two hits. David Ortiz collected his third home run of the year to deliver the win.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

