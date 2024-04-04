Tyler O’Neill is a Breath of Fresh Air

Coming into the season, a lot of eyes were on one Red Sox right-handed player who is used to hitting for power and Gold Glove defense.

Player A went through Spring Training with a slash line of .380/.448/.640/1.088, three dingers, 14 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases and some strong defense. Throughout the regular season? Seven games, .241/.313/.345/.658, no homers, two RBI, three walks, one stolen base and one caught stealing.

Player B, another right-handed hitter known for power and strong defense, but one who doesn’t have as many eyes on him, had a Spring Training line of .286/.419/.514/.933, two homers, four RBI, eight walks and two swiped bags. Their regular season? The same amount of games, a line of .333/.478/.667/1.145, two home runs, seven cumulative walks (two intentional), and a stolen base.

Player A—Trevor Story—looks like the rust covered him back up as soon as the games started to matter again, at least in the batter’s box. Player B—Tyler O’Neill—is already showing up as a consistent contributor in a position that the Red Sox desperately needed.

Yeah, seven games into the season, big whoop. Trust me, I get it. Hear me out.

Trevor Story is the every-day shortstop, whether we like it or not. His fielding suggests to me he’s healthy enough for the rigors so far.

But through the Seattle Series, his bat was virtually nonexistent. He went 3-for-17 at the dish, with one walk and five K’s. Is this to say he’s not going to turn it around? Not at all, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the opening game in Oakland, and 3-for-5 Tuesday night. But he was right back at it Wednesday afternoon with an 0-for-3 day, granted offense on either side was virtually non-existent at the Coliseum. Wednesday also marked his first error of the season, a throwing error in the bottom of the 8th on what should have been an inning-ending double play, but caused a big headache that Chris Martin was able to escape. My issue with this is he has both the luxury of a reliable spot in the team and also the expectation he needs to contribute based on the contract he signed.

Tyler O’Neill started the season off flashy, both with fielding and with his bat. Even without a call, I’ll keep watching his record-setting fifth-consecutive homer on Opening Day.

Don’t forget he hit another one before departing the Emerald City.

The only games O’Neill doesn’t have a hit in is the one he came in as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning and was intentionally walked, and Wednesday. O’Neill didn’t start in either game. How about in the field? Though no stats are truly qualified based on lack of sample size, Baseball Savant has his Fielding Run Value in the 49th percentile, with his arm value (for fielders, it’s a measure in their ability to prevent runners/batters from taking extra bases) in the 50th percentile, his arm strength in the 89th percentile and his sprint speed in the 80th percentile.

He doesn’t have the same stability that Story does knowing he’ll start every day, though. Wilyer Abreu will merit starts in right field, and if O’Neill dips, there’s always the option of having an outfield of Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Jarren Duran. They could find a way to stick Masataka Yoshida with a glove too, though I would hope he’d make most of his starts as a DH. Rob Refsnyder will come back at some point from his fractured toe too. If you’re going to emerge from the mire when there’s more than one person ready and willing to take your spot, you gotta have that dawg in you. You have to show up game in and game out. See my caveat above about this being five games into the season. However, O’Neill is giving me some bite as big as this team’s bark.

Hopefully he can stay healthy and continue to contribute—that’s the 28-year-old’s biggest caveat throughout his career. His biggest year when he was healthy was tremendous, with 34 HRs and a .912 OPS through 138 games played. He hasn’t cracked 100 games in the two seasons since. But if this is the Tyler O’Neill we continue to see throughout the season, I for one feel at least a little more relieved about the balance of the lineup (with your two primary power hitters lefties in Rafael Devers and Triston Casas) and with someone who can be an example of putting your head down and working through a season of reduced expectations.