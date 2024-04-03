Red Sox 1, A’s 0: Victory In the Time of Nick

The schedule-makers, bless them, did not coordinate the start of the Sox’s first Wednesday game of the year with my kids’s school dismissals, so I crept in for the top of the third having missed, it appeared, not so much. Going for the sweep, Hall of Famer Nick Pivetta had given up one hit through two innings, as had Ross Stripling, his counterpart for Oakland. We love journeyman success stories, don’t we folks?

Nick Pivetta is through 2 scoreless.



Worked around a single in the first and a walk in the second.pic.twitter.com/hCLjLKQU8L — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 3, 2024

Jarren Duran reached on an infield single in the top of the third, but nothing really happened on that front, nor for the A’s, until some timely opposite-field hitting in the top of the fourth brought Ceddanne Rafaela to the plate with men on first and second and one out. He had a nifty little floater to load the bases:

Ceddanne Rafaela singles. Bases are loaded for Valdez. pic.twitter.com/5YXwORe9IK — The Pesky Report (@PeskyReport) April 3, 2024

And then Emmanuel Valdez had a sac fly to right to make it 1-0 before Reese McGuire ended the inning by spanking/slapping/whacking a weak flyout. Choose your euphemism.

In the bottom of the inning, Rafaela almost made another insane catch on a J.D. Davis drive to center, and it was more impressive to be there than the fact he missed — it was really close, and he punched the wall in frustration. This is true:

Rafaela almost made the catch of the year. He’s so mad at himself but that was not an easy play #dirtywater — Matty P (@tsasmattyp) April 3, 2024

And this is also true... he made up for it with the next batter, adding to his highlight reel:

Ceddanne Rafaela est exceptionnel.



pic.twitter.com/ijjQ6F5lBR — Red Sox France (4-2) (@RedSoxFra) April 3, 2024

This is about right:

Jackie Bradley The Third. — Dean Ciriaco (@skippsviewdean) April 3, 2024

No offense to JB3, should he exist, but sheesh.

Things almost got bad in the fifth, though. Pivetta found himself with a bases-juiced situation and one out, facing Zack Gelof. That was the bad news. The good news? Zack Gelof sucks! He grounded into a double play. Let’s check in with A’s fans, who have been through... a lot:

lol yeah I just went on lunch and turned the game on for that Gelof double play pic.twitter.com/I3CqeciRKh — Jboom (@jboomer77) April 3, 2024

You know who loved it? Nicky P., who left the game thereafter:

Nick Pivetta just screaming at his infielders while they turn the double play to get out of a bases loaded jam. Pivetta’s babyface turn has been a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/EB9hiIgUvF — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 3, 2024

Joely Rodríguez took over in the sixth, and was replaced by Justin Slaten before he blew everything, with Slaten closing out both that inning and the seventh. This game was moving.

Duran is a single to left in the eighth, making him 4-4 (!) on the day and 9-12 in the series. Nothing came of it. Chris Martin came on in the bottom of the eighth and was eventually faced with runners on the corners and two outs thanks to some... uh... “unconventional” defense. Reader, it worked out:

Another day of being thankful for Chris Martin. pic.twitter.com/S1LqE9QQ4k — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 3, 2024

As far as plays go, that was COLD. Wait no. No!!! No Coldplays.

Kenley Jansen came on and tried to blow it but failed, running the Sox’s record to 5-2. Hooray! Who’s ready for some East Coast baseball? Besides me, that is.

BOX