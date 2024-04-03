 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 7: Red Sox at Athletics

Play ball!

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox ace, well, maybe.

First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics
1 Jarren Duran, LF Ryan Noda, 1B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Zack Gelof, 2B
3 Trevor Story, SS JJ Bleday, CF
4 Triston Casas, 1B J.D. Davis, 3B
5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Seth Brown, RF
6 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Brent Rooker, DH
7 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B Kyle McCann, C
8 Reese McGuire, C Tyler Nevin, LF
9 Wilyer Abreu, RF Nick Allen, SS
SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Ross Stripling, RHP

