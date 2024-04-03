Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox ace, well, maybe.
First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Game 7: Red Sox at Athletics
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Athletics
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Athletics
|1
|Jarren Duran, LF
|Ryan Noda, 1B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Zack Gelof, 2B
|3
|Trevor Story, SS
|JJ Bleday, CF
|4
|Triston Casas, 1B
|J.D. Davis, 3B
|5
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Seth Brown, RF
|6
|Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
|Brent Rooker, DH
|7
|Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Kyle McCann, C
|8
|Reese McGuire, C
|Tyler Nevin, LF
|9
|Wilyer Abreu, RF
|Nick Allen, SS
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Ross Stripling, RHP
