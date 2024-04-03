Red Sox News & Links: Remembering Larry Lucchino

A titan of Red Sox history is gone. Larry Lucchino, former President and CEO, passed away at the age of 78. Lucchino was many, many things: innovative, competitive, brash, slick, cunning, manipulative, and, ultimately, thanks to his work in building Camden Yards, one of the most important baseball executives of all-time.

During his tenure running the Red Sox, he was a lightning rod for criticism who, thanks to his clashes with former protege Theo Epstein, wasn’t always held in high esteem by the fans. But what’s become increasingly clear since he left his post in 2015 is that Lucchino was the straw that stirred the FSG cocktail. More than any other off-field figure, Lucchino wrote the story of the 21st century Red Sox.

Given Lucchino’s role in ushering Theo Epstein into baseball in the first place, we can even give him some distant credit for the new rules, which Jarren Duran is taking full advantage of early this season. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But Duran’s stolen bases aren’t the most interesting statistical anomaly of the season so far. That distinction goes to the pitching staff’s drastically reduced fastball usage. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Changing the arsenal up has worked for Nick Pivetta, who is keeping an eye on his strikeouts-per-nine number. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But what really helps the pitchers is outstanding defense. Ceddanne Rafaela provided it last night with a catch that didn’t surprise his teammates. (Adam London, NESN)

It’ll be interesting what happens with the lineup once Rob Refsnyder and Vaughn Grissom come back. Both guys could start rehab games next week, which spells trouble for Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez. (MLB.com)