Brayan Bello started the season by allowing 2 runs in five innings to the Seattle Mariners. Red Sox starters would then allow only two more runs combined over the next four games. Now it’s Bello’s turn to keep the ball rolling.

Jarren Duran has 5 stolen bases so far.

Tyler O’Neill has 2 home runs.

Everyone except Bobby Dalbec has recorded at least 1 hit on the season.

Meanwhile Alex Wood - yes that same one - is now on the A’s after stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants. In his first start of 2024 he allowed 6 runs over 3.1 innings. Let’s hope for more of that.

Game 6: Red Sox at Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics 1 Jarren Duran, LF Ryan Noda, 1B 2 Tyler O'Neill, RF Zack Gelof, 2B 3 Rafael Devers, 3B JJ Bleday, CF 4 Trevor Story, SS J.D. Davis, 3B 5 Pablo Reyes, 2B Seth Brown, LF 6 Triston Casas, DH Brent Rooker, DH 7 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Shea Langeliers, C 8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Lawrence Butler, RF 9 Connor Wong, C Nick Allen, SS SP Brayan Bello, RHP Alex Wood, LHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN+