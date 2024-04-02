OTM Open Thread 4/2: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Oakland Athletics committed 5 errors last night. Almost makes the 2023 Boston defense look pretty good! The rotation isn’t allowing runs or issuing walks. Small sample etc. In 2023 the Red Sox had zero five-game spans with a total of 6 walks or fewer. It didn’t happen once. Even if this is the only span during the 2024 season that’s still notable.

It’s another night game. 9:40 PM ET. Brayan Bello makes his second start of the season and tries to keep the solid pitching going.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.