9-0 Is No April Fool’s Prank; Sox Pitching and Offense Roll

Against the backdrop of the far-better-than-expected pitching by the Red Sox in 2024’s first series in Seattle, and of the ongoing (and self-created by owner John Fisher) travails of the Oakland A’s, our team headed down the coast hoping to capitalize on a really decent start to the season.

We got that, and more. The starting pitching was excellent (10 K’s from Tanner Houck, a career high) and the offense was damn good, especially related to base running. Jarren Duran couldn’t be stopped, singling and stealing a base in each of the first three innings. That set a record as a Sox leadoff hitter, with five stolen bases in the first five games of a season.

It wasn’t only the number of errors the A’s committed, but also the way the Sox capitalized on each of them. The Sox didn’t waste opportunities. They also sent nine batters to the plate in the third.

Tanner Houck fit right into the pattern our pitchers set in Seattle: our entire starting rotation has lasted at least five innings so far this season. Yeah, yeah, small sample size—but who predicted this?! We also got out first look at pitcher Chase Anderson, coming in relief of Houck. With a mix of flyouts and strikeouts, he made a very good first impression.

Studs

Jarren Duran: 3 H, 3 SB. Sets record as Sox leadoff hitter, with 5 SB in the first five games of a season

Tanner Houck: 10K (tied career high), 11 first-pitch strikes, 6 great innings

Masataka Yoshida: 1 H, 2 BB, 2R, 1 RBI

Duds?

In a game where we sent everyone to the plate in the third, this doesn’t make a lot of sense tonight. Everyone either shone, or redeemed themselves. For example, though I had early complaints about Trevor Story (a strikeout and flyout in his first two at-bats), he came up with a 2-RBI double the next time up. Cedanne Rafaela, who struck out twice, also hit two sac flies for two RBIs.

But I didn’t love the announcing tonight by Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis. It was unfair of them to spend so much time describing the defects of Oakland Coliseum—wild opposums, dugout sewage, and the awfully sparse crowd were specifically mentioned—without acknowledging owner John Fisher’s role in letting those ridiculous things happen. They also did a “yuck” one-percenter spiel on always getting to stay in the country’s best hotels, and spent an inordinate amount of time talking about whoopie cushions. I guess it being April Fool’s, I should let that last one go, but please.

Play of the Game

My personal favorite was Duran’s first steal, in the first inning. He slid head-first into second, caused a throwing error that allowed him to get to third, and eventually scored. This set the tone for the rest of the game.