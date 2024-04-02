What if Nick Pivetta Is One of the Best Pitchers in Baseball?

Is it possible that, after seven calendar years in the big leagues and 900 innings pitched, we still don’t know who Nick Pivetta is?

I mean, we know some things about him. We know he’s Canadian. We know he’s comfortable holding monkeys. We know — or at least can confidently infer — that he doesn’t like to think too much when sits down in the barber’s chair.

But as a pitcher I don’t think we have a clue who he is.

There are really two possibilities:

Possibility A is that he is exactly what his whole career has told us he is: a very durable but ultimately inconsistent pitcher who has shown flashes of real effectiveness balanced with Quad-A ineptitude, ultimately making him little more than a swingman.

And then there’s Possibility B, which is that Nick Pivetta is one of the best pitchers in the world. Really.

Last year, the Red Sox removed Nick Pivetta from the starting rotation on May 22. It was a well-earned demotion. He’d made it through six innings in just one of his nine starts. He gave up a whopping nine homers over 42.1 innings. Opposing hitters put up a collective OPS of .885 against him, meaning he essentially turned the whole league into Kyle Tucker.

From that point on, he played three different roles on the pitching staff. He started as a semi-long man out of the bullpen, a guy who would be called on to either stabilize a game for a few innings after a shaky start, or get three high-leverage outs when Chris Martin or Kenley Jansen weren’t available for the later innings. Then came his amusingly weird run with an opener, where he entered the game in either the second or third inning and was tasked with taking it as far as he could go, which was all the way to the eighth on two different occasions. And finally they dispensed with the fiction that he wasn’t a starter by just putting him back in the rotation, where he made five more starts in September, when the rest of the baseball world (and most Red Sox fans, frankly) had stopped paying attention.

And in each of those roles, he was outstanding.

Since May 22 of last year, Pivetta has the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball, a mark that’s sandwiched between the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, and the consensus best pitcher in the game, Spencer Strider. His 2.96 xFIP is the sixth-best in baseball over that stretch. His 4.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio is 21st. His 3.06 ERA is better than that of Corbin Burns, Zack Wheeler, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani.

If, on May 22 2023, you didn’t give up your seat on the train to an old woman who turned out to be a witch, and this secret witch cast a memory erasing spell that made you forget every baseball player you ever knew, because she knew that you loved nothing more than just sitting around and naming random mid-90s infielders with people on the internet (damn, she’s cruel), then your newly-blank baseball mind would have since concluded that Nick Pivetta is one of the best pitchers in the American League.

But is it real?

He’s gone on some excellent stretches before. In 2022, he was one of the biggest reasons why the Red Sox had that absurd 20-6 record in the month of June. He made six starts that month and made it to at least the seventh inning in four of them, and he’d already thrown a complete game two-hitter against the Astros in May. Even more memorable was his performance in the 2021 postseason; he entered Game Three of the ALDS against the Rays in the 10th inning, then struck out seven hitters over four innings until the Sox finally won it in the 13th. In the next round he held the Astros at bay for five innings in Game Four.

But these flashes of greatness always fizzled out eventually. That’s why I’m sympathetic to what Jake Devereaux wrote in our season predictions, when he pegged Nick Pivetta to have the most disappointing season on the team:

Stuff+ be damned. I know who Nick Pivetta is. I don’t really care how good he was in the second half last year or what he may have figured out after being demoted to the bullpen. At 31 years old I have more than enough evidence to tell me that this dog won’t hunt. Pivetta’s career ERA over 883.2 innings pitched is 4.86. If this isn’t enough to remind you why he was kicked out of the 2023 Red Sox rotation then you have bigger things than Pivetta’s pitching acumen to worry about. Many have been fooled by Pivetta before, not me. I know who he is.

And, yeah: the most coldly rational analysis would say that Nick PIvetta is not nearly as good as he looks right now. We simply have too large of a sample size to believe otherwise.

But then again, he did make meaningful changes to his arsenal following the demotion. As Jacob Roy noted, he cut way back on his four-seam fastball and curveball (which, while aesthetically pleasing, wasn’t all that effective) and replaced them with a devastating sweeper. Opposing hitters slashed just .114/.135/.182 against it last season and, since he added the pitch in July, it’s ranked as the second-best slider/sweeper by Stuff+. He threw it 28 times last week against the Mariners (more than any other pitch), and it returned 8 swinging strikes, 3 called strikes, 7 foul balls, and just a single hit.

And if this run is real, then what a story it is. Remember that he was initially vilified for his understandably disappointed reaction to being demoted to the bullpen. He started to get defensive about the move before it even happened, defiantly telling a reporter who asked about the possibility of being bumped:

“I don’t really understand what you’re saying but I’m just going to continue to go out and do my job. I’ve started for this team my whole entire career. I’m going to continue to do that. By the end of the year, I’m going to continue to do that, then next year and the year on out.”

Was he being obtuse in the way he claimed to not understand the premise of the question? Of course. But it’s hard to fault the guy for being pissed about being demoted. We’d all be pissed about it happening to us in our jobs, especially if we looked across the office every day and saw Corey Kluber stapling his tie to the desk.

This quote gave birth to a narrative that Pivetta had a bad attitude and thought he was too good for the bullpen. But what happened next suggests that wasn’t really the case. He spent the very first game after the demotion sitting in the bullpen with the rest of the relievers, even though he’d started the day before and knew he wouldn’t be used. “[T]hat’s where I belong and that’s where I am, he said. He then got to work on his repertoire and started kicking ass. What’s clear now is that Nick Pivetta recognized that he needed to get better, and he seized the demotion as an opportunity to do so.

Is that the origin story of one of the game’s best pitchers?

It’s still way, way too early to answer that question. This post-demotion run he’s on right now has lasted 108.2 innings. That’s not nothing! It actually represents 12% of his career. But it’s still only 3-4 months worth of a starter’s load, and he accumulated a lot of those innings in shorter bursts out of the bullpen.

But if this is real, then it drastically changes the trajectory of the Red Sox season. “I hope we don’t finish in last place” shifts to “I think we can sneak into the postseason.” That’s a much more fun destination to shoot for, even if you know you may lose the wind before you get there.

Give us the fun. Maybe this isn’t the real Nick Pivetta. But this is who he is right now.