Know Thy Enemy: The Minnesota Twins

Welcome to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox Season Preview. Baseball typically features two teams playing each other at the same time, so for this series we’ll take a look not just at the Red Sox, but at their AL East and Wild Card rivals as well. Today we begin with the Minnesota Twins.

It’s hard to believe that at the turn of the century Bud Selig was looking to contract the Minnesota Twins. Since bottoming out with an eight year run of finishes in either fourth or fifth place the Twins have finished first 9 times, second 5 times, third 3 times, fourth 1 time, and fifth 5 times. That 14 seasons coming in either first or second place in the AL Central. That’s 10 playoff appearances. That’s Joe Mauer, Johann Santana, Justin Morneau, Brad Radke, Torri Hunter, Francisco Liriano...Brian Dozier.

The Minnesota Twins are now (and really were before) an institution. Target Field is a beautiful downtown ballpark and not a cavernous dome.

The formerly independent St. Paul Saints are a Triple A shuttle that players can Uber to and from between a late scratch and first pitch. Selig took baseball away from the people of Montreal but thankfully he didn’t take baseball from The North.

How Good Are They?

How good is any team in the AL Central, really? FanGraphs projects the Twins to go 84-78, capturing the division crown once again. The rest of the division is projected to finish below .500. Even the Cleveland Guardians are at just 80-82. The Twins lost Kenta Maeda and Sonny Gray this winter but will have (fingers crossed) a healthy Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton. Plus a recovered Chris Paddack in the rotation. Remember his time with the Padres? Yeah, it’s been a minute.

A rotation of Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, the aforementioned Paddack, and Louie Varland probably pitches circles around the one in Boston. And those pitchers are handled by the legendary Christian Vázquez behind the plate.

Their lineup is...solid. Carlos Correa and Santana are veterans no longer the stars they were in the past. Max Kepler sometimes hits for power. Edouard Julien, Royce Lewis, Matt Wallner, and Alex Kirilloff are the youth movement. Manuel Margot is still under 30 somehow and was a nice pickup from essentially the Tampa Bay Rays by way of the Dodgers.

In a Mark Zuckerberg-esque “winter of efficiency” the Twins reduced payroll and let free agents walk but may not have really hurt their chances to make the playoffs. If things are going well in July they can patch a hole at the deadline and still walk away with the division.

Most Likable Player: Byron Buxton

The honorable mention for most likable player is actually manager Rocco Baldelli aka The Woonsocket Rocket. The Rhode Island native was a threat with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and spent the 2009 season in Boston.

What is there to dislike about Buxton? He’s a supremely talented five-tool player with an injury bug. His numbers have been, well, consistently underwhelming. Although there is usually a stretch during the season where he looks like his 61-game 2021 season and you believe he could put up .306/.358/.647 for 162 if only his body would cooperate.

He also knows not to mess with kangaroos. Which among baseball players seems to be a very good grasp of reality.

Least Likable Player: Carlos Correa

The former Houston Astros shortstop was front and center in the banging scheme. He’s not as unlikable as A.J. Pierzynski, perhaps, in that he isn’t simply an unbearable personalty but the legacy of the Astros is going down as a team that flagrantly violated the rules and didn’t really suffer for it aside from Carlos Beltran losing the Mets managerial position and Alex Cora receiving a suspension after they had left the team.

Schedule Against the Red Sox

With the new balanced-ish schedule, the Red Sox and Twins play just three games this season - all at Fenway Park: Friday September 20, Saturday September 21, and Sunday September 22.

Season Prediction

The Twins are playing to the field rather than being the best team they can be. The advocacy for larger and larger playoff fields is probably causing players not to get paid as every team looks for the minimum wins needed to reach October. That said the Twins won 87 games last year and are projected for 84. With the White Sox in a full rebuild, the Royals signing guys to flip at the deadline, the Tigers stuck in the mud, and the Guardians...looking meh after Terry Francona retired they probably beat 84 wins by a few. Maybe 88, like the speed of time travel in a DeLorean.