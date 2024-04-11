Red Sox 4, Orioles 9: Sweep Dreams Aren’t Made Of This

As the mist and fog descended on Fenway Park, a big game loomed. This has been an extremely frustrating homestand after a more than decent start to the season. Could the Red Sox finally win on home turf or would the O’s put up an onslaught once again?

Key Moments

B1: Wilyer Gets On The Board

It seems like the Red Sox would like to get Wilyer Abreu MORE ABs and that paid off in the first! He swats an RBI double off the Monster to pad the Red Sox’s early lead.

T2: Whitlock Whiffs Westberg

Runners on second and third, two down, and Jordan Westberg does this.

Hearts in throats, right? Not for Garrett Whitlock, who recovers to strike him out and escape the inning.

T5: Shake It Off

Whit slipped on the mound in the middle of the inning and motioned to the trainer to come out for a second, shaking his arm. More hearts in throats. Thankfully, all was OK and Garrett was able to finish the inning. Another 5+ inning outing for a Red Sox starter!

T8: Whoops

David Hamilton misses the bag to not turn an possible inning-ending double play. Anthony Santander homers to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead. Pain.

B8: Connor Dong

I’ve said this privately a few times, I feel bad for the position Connor Wong is in. McGuire is catcher no. 1, Teel is breathing down his neck: it feels lose-lose for him. He puts up though, and ties the game late with this moonshot!

T10: Ballgame

A six-run ninth started off by this homer by Gunnar Henderson was truly the end of this one.

Three Studs

Wilyer Abreu (2-for-3, 1 RBI)

Good to see Abreu contribute! He was pinch hit for late in the game, but this was a strong outing for him today.

Garrett Whitlock (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

If there’s one reason that can’t be blamed for the Red Sox losing, it’s the staring pitching. Every member of the staff is routinely keeping this team in the game as long as they can.

Connor Wong (1-for-1, 1 HR)

You don’t end up a stud as a pinch hitter without doing something really good!

Three Duds

David Hamilton (1-for-4, 1 K)

Dude. I tried to forgive you for Opening Day. This lack of defensive awareness is just astounding now. Instead of going into the bottom of the 8th with a one-run lead, his missed DP lead to that being a one-run deficit.

Pablo Reyes (0-for-4)

Pablo Reyes may be the NPC of this 2024 lineup so far. I don’t have anything glaringly bad to say, but it’s like a free out every time he’s in the box at this point.

Isaiah Campbell (1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 6 R, 1 K)

If there’s one reason that can be blamed for the Red Sox losing, it’s the bullpen pitching. Many members of the staff are routinely knocking this team out of the game as quickly as they can.

Play of the Game

Was there even a Red Sox player of the game? Leave your thoughts below.