All of a sudden the Red Sox, returning to Boston 7-3, are looking at being swept for the first time this season. A loss tonight will drop them to just 1 game over .500. A place the 2022 and 2023 teams were very familiar with.

But here to stop that is Garrett Whitlock. The converted reliever (kinda?) has made two trips through the rotation so far, combining for 9.1 innings with 12 strikeouts, 4 walks, and 1 run allowed. He’s looking to make it three in a row and start settling the debate once and for all that he’s a starting pitcher.

On the other hand…the Baltimore Orioles send a tough righty of their own in Grayson Rodriguez. G-Rod, as he is not known, has made two starts for 12.1 innings, struck out 16 batters, walked 3, and allowed 3 runs. Oof. That bullpen meltdown really couldn’t have waited a night?

Rafael Devers is still feeling some soreness in his shoulder and gets the night off.

Jarren Duran will be in center field, Wilyer Abreu in right, and Tyler O’Neill getting the start in left.

The infield alignment feature David Hamilton at shortstop, Pablo Reyes at third base, and Enmanuel Valdez at second base. Not the best hitting lineup we’ll see this year.

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Game 13: Orioles at Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox 1 Gunnar Henderson, SS Jarren Duran, CF 2 Adley Rutschman, C Tyler O'Neill, LF 3 Anthony Santander, RF Masataka Yoshida, DH 4 Ryan O'Hearn, DH Triston Casas, 1B 5 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Wilyer Abreu, RF 6 Cedric Mullins, CF Emmanuel Valdez, 2B 7 Colton Cowser, LF Reese McGuire, C 8 Jordan Westburg, 3B David Hamilton, SS 9 Jackson Holliday, 2B Pablo Reyes, 3B SP Grayson Rodriguez, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

At least the Angels come to town tomorrow.