OTM Open Thread 4/11: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Oof. Was the baseball temporarily replaced with a wet fish last night? Consistent strike thrower Chris Martin: wild. Fielders: unable to hold onto the ball. Umpire: also bad and not helping the situation!

After the West Coast swing the pitching was due for regression but that was pretty wild.

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles wrap up the series tonight at 7:10 PM ET. It’s not “weather depending” but the field might get a nice soaking today.

Remembering 2004

After a dozen games the 2004 Red Sox were, like their 2024 counterparts, 7-5. Keith Foulke recorded his third save of the season. Mike Timlin got the win! Flash Gordon took the loss. A-Rod made an error. César Crespo got the start at second base while Pokey Reese played shortstop.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.