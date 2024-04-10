Game 12: Orioles at Red Sox

Opening Day, as it often is, was a bust. But if you knock the Red Sox down they get up again.

Unfortunately while Boston struggles to find middle infielders the Baltimore Orioles can designate Tony Kemp for assignment and simply call up the best prospect in baseball, the son of former Oakland outfielder Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday.

Boston counters with Romy Gonzalez, a career .221/.238/.359 middle infielder pressed into duty at shortstop replacing Trevor Story who is, once again, done for the season.

Pablo Reyes will take the second base opening tonight. Ceddanne Rafaela, who may appear at shortstop, is in center field tonight.

Kutter Crawford, who has tossed 10.2 innings over his first two starts while allowing just a single run, will have to face a better offense tonight in the O’s. Is the new Crawford for real? We’re about to find out!

Cole Irvin gets the start for the Orioles and the southpaw is off to a rough start getting knocked around by, of all teams, the Kansas City Royals in his 2024 debut. The Sox were a bit worse against lefties last season, so time for a fresh start.

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI, NESN, and MLBN in select markets.