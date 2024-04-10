Orioles 7, Red Sox 5: A Nightmare Trip Down Holliday Road

For the second time in recent memory, the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, a shortstop, in the division, debuted against the Red Sox early in the season. Let’s hope it works out better for Jackson Holliday than the other guy. It would be hard not to, and in the best-case scenario — not for us, of course — is that this is the first day of a Hall of Fame career. The worst case? We know that one.

With Kutter Crawford on the mound, the first inning went blissfully quick. Lefty Cole Irvin, newly curveball friendly, made the start for Baltimore and Jarren Duran, one day after his (home) Opening Day boner, quickly laced a single to left just as Woj announced the Jrue Holiday extension. Sweet! World’s Best Hitter Tyler O’Neill walked to bring up the struggling Rafael Devers, who got his clock cleaned mere hours after accepting his 2023 Silver Slugger award:

Woof. Then Triston Casas it into a double play. Double — nay, triple — woof.

Crawford made quick work of things in the second, and while Romy Gonzalez walked to open things, Pablo Reyes popped out and the increasingly frustrating Masa Yoshida grounded into a double play.

All of which brought us to Holliday’s first at-bat, with one out, after Colton Cowser walked... and he struck out. Bust!

Crawford then struck out Gunnar Henderson on a nasty inside fastball looking to send it to bottom three as the drizzle began.

Connor Wong started the inning with a poppet, Ceddanne Rafaela struck out, and Duran... went to left-center again to bring him to 2-2 on the day. World’s Greatest Hitter O’Neill then dropped one over young Holliday’s head to make it 1-0 Sox on Tyler’s first non-home run RBI and a great Duran hustle play:

FLY JARREN FLY!!!!!



Side note: will not taunt Jackson Holliday at the risk of paying for it for the next 20 years.

Devers the gave one a freakin’ ride... but to the deepest part of the park, where Cedric Mullins reeled it in. Good stroke tho. Crawford made quick work of the first two batters but walked Ryan O’Hearn and gave up a single to Ryan Mountcastle (off his glove) to put runners the corners. He then walked Mullins on four pitches for Cowser, who had hit everything in sight to that point. BUT! A strikeout, and we dance:

Casas smoked one to right to start the fourth, Gonzalez followed with another, and the Sox had two pitches, two runners and no outs. Reyes then tried to bunt and shit the bed, frankly, taking a third-strike curveball right down the middle. Masa grounded out to first (naturally), and Wong tried to salvage the inning with runners on second and third with two outs. He got it down to 0-2 before salvaging the inning with a textbook “great piece of hitting” single to right to make it 3-0:

Rafaela ended the inning, but the damage was done.

Crawford hit Jordan Westburg to start the fifth, bringing up Holliday for his second at-bat. He grounded out on a fielder’s choice, but Henderson walked with a full count as Crawford’s hold on the game seemed to be loosening. But: Adley Rutschman struck out swinging, bringing up big bat Antony Santander with a chance to tie it, but he merely reached on an infield hit (despite a great play by Gonzalez) to load’em for O’Hearn. Having escaped the same situation in the fourth inning, he ran the count full after being down 3-0 and induced a grounder to Casas to somehow escape danger.

Duran finally made an out to start the fifth, followed by O’Neill, but Devers then walked on a 3-2 pitch that was, to be fair, plainly a strike. It would be fair to say it was a decisive non-call:

5-0! And Kevin Millar said the name of this blog! It was a hot time in the Olde Town as the game headed to the sixth.

On came Isaiah Campbell, who immediately gave up an opposite-field single to Mountcastle. Mullins smoked one to right-center and it should have been a single, but O’Neill botched it to put runners on the corners. Cowser sent one to left to bring both baserunners home and boom, 5-2 before you could blink. A Westberg double brought runners to second and third with no outs, and, uh:

Holliday got his first RBI on a fielder’s choice, and Henderson smoked a hanging breaking ball, but right to Reyes. Rutschman somehow merely grounded one to first, but Casas successfully bobbled it long enough to terrify us before tossing it to Campbell, who managed to catch it. It all happened very fast and was ominous going forward.

Mike Baumann — not the sportswriter — came on to pitch for Baltimore, unless it actually is him and I never realized. Seems unlikely. With one out, Masa had a classic rollover grounder to the right side, only perfectly placed, so he finally found first. “Maybe it’ll get him going,” or whatever they say. Wong quickly whiffed and Rafaela followed him out and it was to the top of the seventh.

Unsurprisingly, Campbell was replaced, and the person who did so was wearing Chris Martin’s jersey. Not the Coldplay one. O’Hearn blooped a one-out single to left and moved to second on a passed ball that should have nevertheless been a strike but wasn’t, it was a whole thing. Martin then walked Mountcastle on another wild pitch/passed ball, moving O’Hearn to third to make it two-on, one-out. Then... on the next pitch... Wong got called for catcher’s interference to bring up Cowser. It was plainly catcher’s interference, and it was not ideal.

It got worse.

Wong and Martin bounced one again, bringing the run home to make it 5-4. Martin got the strikeout, bringing up Westberg with two on and two out.

And then it was 7-5, as the nightmare

Once the carnage was over, I took the dog for a walk to return and find Casas a strike from ending the seventh, and then, a pitch later, heading to the eighth.

Brennan Bernardino came on and gave up a triple to Henderson to start, which was just aces, but somehow he got out of it unscathed? Miraculous! It looked like Gonzalez had followed up with another double, but Cowser proved him wrong:

To rub it in, he basically did it again to end the inning. It was that sort of night.

Bernardino retired the O’s in order, bringing on Craig Kimbrel, to whom the Sox played a tribute video. A fitting tribute, imho, would have been him blowing the save, but he did not do that, despite his best efforts. I wrote all this before the inning started, and I would like to acknowledge that I was wrong, because Kimbrel blew pinch-hitters Reese McGuire and David Hamilton away before getting Duran to ground out. It sucked.

