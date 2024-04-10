Red Sox News & Links: Good(ish) News on the Nick Pivetta Injury?

Well, that was one of the weirder home openers I can ever remember. The 2004 celebration and memorials for the Wakefields were always going to ensure that yesterday would be emotional. But we weren’t quite prepared for the whiplash of team news we were greeted with the start the day. At the very least, though, it looks like Nick Pivetta avoided the worst case scenario? While the words “flexor strain” often lead to the words “Tommy John,” an MRI has confirmed that the strain is mild, and Pivetta’s UCL is fully intact. There is hope that he only misses a few starts. (Julian McWilliams and Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But Trevor Story will not be coming back in 2024. His absence draws further scrutiny to the state of the Red Sox defense, which hasn’t looked great so far this season. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

In Story’s absence, Alex Cora is trying to simplify things for the remaining infielders. He wants them to make the routine plays and put up good at-bats. (Adam London)

If you missed the pregame ceremonies, here’s what the fun looked like from the players’ perspective. How often do you think these guys reminded Kevin Youkilis that he was only kinda on that team? (Emma Healy, Boston Globe)

And here’s the moment you really need to see: