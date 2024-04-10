OTM Open Thread 4/10: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Between Trevor Story and Nick Pivetta the injury bug is alive and well on the Red Sox. Hopefully without a UCL tear Pivetta will be able to return and the rotation can paper over an absence. For Story, well, there might be some shenanigans.

The Red Sox plan to platoon at second and short. Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton will mostly split time at short with Pablo Reyes and Emmanuel Valdez splitting time at second. Ceddanne Rafaela will see time at 2B/SS also. Vaughn Grissom will be mostly at 2B but gets reps at SS — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 9, 2024

Romy Gonzalez, David Hamilton, Pablo Retes, Enmanuel Valdez, Vaughn Grissom, and Ceddanne Rafaela. And, of course, Marcelo Mayer is waiting in the wings to perhaps earn a callup in the second half. If Mayer does make his debut this year - and succeeds - what exactly is Trevor Story’s future? Grissom could claim the second base job. Show he’s healthy enough for a trade? Of course, Mayer and Grissom are also unlikely to simply run away with things so Story will probably be fine in 2025 at one position or the other.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.