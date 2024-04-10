 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 4/10: It is Wednesday

Here we go again

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Between Trevor Story and Nick Pivetta the injury bug is alive and well on the Red Sox. Hopefully without a UCL tear Pivetta will be able to return and the rotation can paper over an absence. For Story, well, there might be some shenanigans.

Romy Gonzalez, David Hamilton, Pablo Retes, Enmanuel Valdez, Vaughn Grissom, and Ceddanne Rafaela. And, of course, Marcelo Mayer is waiting in the wings to perhaps earn a callup in the second half. If Mayer does make his debut this year - and succeeds - what exactly is Trevor Story’s future? Grissom could claim the second base job. Show he’s healthy enough for a trade? Of course, Mayer and Grissom are also unlikely to simply run away with things so Story will probably be fine in 2025 at one position or the other.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

