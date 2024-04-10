How Do You Solve The Shortstop Problem?

Seeing Trevor Story emerge from the home team dugout on Opening Day on Fenway Park with his arm wrapped up solidified a hard truth about the 2024 Red Sox: the infield is going to be trouble again.

A lot of the success of this team was hinging on Story playing 100+ games, showcasing Gold Glove defense and bringing right-handed hitting and power to the middle of the lineup. Look, I’m not going to blame Story for his injury, he was going all out to make a play, it was clearly a freak accident and I feel awful another season of his is cut short. But...this is a problem. There’s no clear successor on the field, as evidenced by David Hamilton’s horrendous day Tuesday afternoon, there’s no sugarcoating that performance. So what can Alex Cora do?

Let’s consider the options.

Move Ceddanne Rafaela to SS, Play an Outfield of Abreu-O’Neill-Duran

If there’s anyone athletic enough to make the switch into the infield and play high-caliber defense, it’s Rafaela. The newly minted “Red Sox for a while”, Rafaela has played both outfield and infield positions throughout his ascent to the majors. Granted, he is primarily an outfielder, but he has the range and arm in my opinion to successfully make the switch to SS—at least for a season. We’ve seen players of similar skill sets make the flip to the infield. Mookie Betts (THIS IS NOT ME SAYING CEDDANNE IS MOOKIE) is playing shortstop this season for a multitude of reasons for the Dodgers and it’s paying dividends for the blue side of LA. Maybe don’t remind me of Kiké Hernandez last season, but I think it can be done. It inherently opens up a spot in the outfield, which lets Wilyer Abreu slide into left field and get more reps. Jarren Duran is a natural fit in center field with his speed and overall range—though let’s ignore today’s gaffe. He was clearly pissed off about it.

Jarren Duran didn’t hold any punches after the game about his error.



“I just (expletive) suck, man… It’s my (expletive) fault, dude. If I make that play, we get out of the inning and then none of those other (expletive) things happen." - via @SmittyOnMLB



Gotta respect the… pic.twitter.com/2r3VXEvANy — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 9, 2024

Still, this may be the best defensive alignment for the Red Sox. It solidifies the infield with talent, it lets Abreu develop at the Major League level with consistent reps and keeps Yoshida’s (fielding) glove off of his hand.

Pablo Reyes

The shock of Reyes hitting a slash line of .287/.339/.377/.716 last season shouldn’t be lost on anyone. If there was a 10th man award in baseball, Reyes may have won it last year for his contributions off the bench. This season, he’s definitely more of an afterthought. But is this his time to shine? Of his 64 games last season, he played 31 as a shortstop, one more than his 30 as a second baseman! He had three errors at SS last year, which frankly may be enough to survive being thrown into the gauntlet. Does it diminish the quality of the lineup? Without a doubt, yes. I don’t foresee another breakout season at the dish for Reyes, and I would abhor seeing, in essence, three nine-hole hitters stacked in the bottom of the box score. Yes, Rafaela’s and Valdez’s bats still need rounding out, and they need time to succeed. But you don’t win by adding a bat with limited potential to the lineup.

Vaughn Grissom

The man exists! This isn’t Adalberto Mondesi 2.0! He starts his rehab assignment Friday. While Cora said he will still primarily be a second baseman, he will be re-introduced to shortstop. Grissom and Valdez does give you a very athletic duo up the middle. The 23-year-old is a strong contact and high average bat to add to the lineup once healthy, a possible lead-off hitter contender. The caveat is he struggled tremendously at shortstop last season, with six errors in 19 games with the Braves at that position. He spent a majority of last season in AAA where he did round out more in form, nine errors in 73 games total at shortstop, but it’s still not great. In any case, it is an option worth considering.

Romy Gonzalez/David Hamilton

This is my least optimal choice here. As far as Hamilton goes, 10 errors in 85 total games at short for Worcester last season isn’t bad, and I do need to let yesterday’s performance slide as embarrassing as it was. See my point about Pablo Reyes as to why I wouldn’t be thrilled with him in the lineup overall.

Gonzalez is certainly a wildcard for me. He didn’t stick in Chicago with the White Sox, but he clearly has a lot of versatility defensively, playing all over the field. His actual MLB stats aren’t...great, but maybe a change of scenery will lead to him performing more to his scoring report, which is a player with power capability, quick hands, speed and smart base-running. If I had to choose at this very moment between the two, I’d go with Gonzalez, but I’d rather either be a bench option than a starter.

Marcelo Mayer?

This is a pipe dream for the post All-Star Game Red Sox of August, but maybe you let Mayer take a shot come later in the season. Seeing him sandwiched between Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel in Portland right now is tantalizing to see the future of the Boston Red Sox take shape, and I pray to the baseball gods that trio absolutely lights it up. Mayer had the most obscured path with Story’s contract, but may now have the clearest path of the trio. Anthony will continue to work his way up and find his way into the Sox outfield some way or how in the next two years. Reese McGuire is catcher no. 1 right now, but Teel is breathing down Connor Wong’s neck for the future of the backstop. That’s a conversation for next year—maybe. Mayer now has a clear opportunity to showcase his talents over the next few months and maybe make his MLB debut a lot sooner than we expected.

How would you fill the hole at shortstop? Are there any other answers? It’s a question no one wanted to ask this season, but Alex Cora, Craig Breslow and the entire staff are now forced to answer.