Best of the Red Sox 2024 Promotional Schedule

Everyone wants their favorite baseball team to be one of the best in the league. Unfortunately, that isn’t possible for every team. Still, baseball is a long season, and there are plenty of other reasons to watch the games and go to the ballpark. Even when you’re rooting for a team with low hopes, a summer day at the ballpark is better than a day in most other places. It’s made even better when you go home with a cheap item that will gather dust in your home for the foreseeable future.

If you’re part of the “boycott Fenway” crew, feel free to move along. Innocent marketing tactics are likely to send you to the brink of insanity if you aren’t already there. If you do like knick-knacks and mild fun, the Red Sox have plenty in store for you this season, starting with two good ones yesterday: a magnet schedule and a commemorative Tim Wakefield pin.

The magnet schedule is one of the most important inventions in United States history. I believe that magnet schedules aren’t actually manufactured, rather they spontaneously appear on refrigerators across New England. They’re typically given away at the home opener, which I don’t attend every year, yet I somehow end up with the schedule on my fridge in one way or another. Growing up, I don’t remember ever going to opening day, but having the Red Sox schedule in the kitchen was a near certainty. So don’t worry if you miss the magnet giveaway, you’ll likely wind up with one somehow anyway.

Here are some other highlights from the rest of the season:

April 30th - Star Wars Night

There are several games throughout the season that require a special ticket to receive the promo item. Among them is Star Wars Night. If you purchase the theme ticket for that game, you’ll receive this shirt:

It is without a doubt one of the strangest shirts I’ve ever seen and not in a good way. Is that a cape on the back? I can’t think of a single situation where you would wear this, other than Star Wars night at Fenway Park, which happens exactly once a year.

May 14th - Triston Casas Bobblehead

The Red Sox are giving away a bobblehead of Triston Casas doing yoga on grass next season pic.twitter.com/SXnWHxPinR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 8, 2023

What the Red Sox lack in bobblehead quantity, they make up for in quality. As a bobblehead connoisseur, I want my bobbleheads to come with a gimmick. I don’t want to see Devers taking a swing in the normal home uniform; I see that every day. I want to see his oversized head eating an ice cream cone or riding a horse. Here, the Red Sox nailed that by giving us Triston Casas not hitting a home run, but practicing his elevated boat pose in the outfield. As far as bobbleheads go, this is in the upper tier.

September 10th - Margaritaville Night

I wouldn’t consider myself a Parrothead by any means, but I’m still a fan of this theme night. Margaritas, yacht rock, and baseball are a trio as old as time. It’s on September 10th, so the Red Sox should be in the thick of the playoff chase and the musical stylings of Jimmy Buffett will be perfect to take the edge off and keep the heart rate down. It’s also the 20th anniversary of Buffett’s “License to Chill” concert at Fenway, which is a 10/10 name for a concert tour. On top of all that, if the music and tequila aren’t enough to get you to the ballpark on a Tuesday in September, surely the bobblehead will be.

Bonus Promo

It’s true, we now have ALL YOU CAN EAT tickets



: https://t.co/vXUl0fw27h pic.twitter.com/diBhePrXSu — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 21, 2024

If you’re looking to cross a ballpark off your list, you can head to Miami and get everything. Seriously, they’re selling seats that include all-you-can-eat concessions. For the price of a beer, a hot dog, and some popcorn at Fenway, you can eat just about everything on the menu. Alcohol is, of course, excluded, but you can still get nachos, popcorn, non-alcoholic beverages, hot dogs, and more. Twitter user Joel Franco put the seats to the test, check out his thread below.

Trying @Marlins $52 all you can eat seats. I’m gonna make them regret this pic.twitter.com/glC2ynGamt — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 2, 2024

If you can’t stomach sitting through an entire Marlins game without alcohol, you can always pivot to their “bottomless brunch” promo tickets that come with a breakfast meal and bottomless mimosas. I can’t think of a single thing that could go wrong with drinking mass amounts of orange juice and champagne in the Miami heat.