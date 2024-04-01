Who expected the Red Sox to split with the Seattle Mariners before heading to Oakland? And they were close to racking up four straight wins too. In an extraordinarily small sample the starting pitchers each took turns looking good. Now it’s time for the last rotation member to show what he’s got.

Is Tanner Houck a starter or a reliever? This question has haunted him in the majors. Before hitting the IL last season his ERA was 5.05 and his FIP 4.20. He had a few good starts and a lot of really mediocre outings. If Lucas Giolito hadn’t torn his UCL maybe Houck finds himself on the outside of the rotation looking in. Certainly Garrett Whitlock has shown more in the majors, although his path isn’t quite settled yet either.

Rafael Devers is back. Reese McGuire has a start. Duran is in left with Rafaela taking over center field. The new look Boston Red Sox.

Game 5: Red Sox at Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics 1 Jarren Duran, LF Ryan Noda, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B JJ Bleday, CF 3 Trevor Story, SS Zack Gelof, 2B 4 Triston Casas, 1B Seth Brown, LF 5 Tyler O'Neill, RF Brent Rooker, DH 6 Masataka Yoshida, DH Abraham Toro, 3B 7 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B Shea Langeliers, C 8 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Lawrence Butler, RF 9 Reese McGuire, C Darell Hernaiz, SS SP Tanner Houck, RHP Joe Boyle, RHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.