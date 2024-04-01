Red Sox News & Links: Injury Update on Kenley Jansen, Rafael Devers

Yesterdays’s win against the Seattle Mariners didn’t produce a save situation — Enmanuel Valdez and Garrett Whitlock made sure of that. But if the game had been closer, Alex Cora says Kenley Jansen would have been available. After missing Saturday’s loss due to back pain that has been flaring up all spring, Kenley felt good enough to warm up in the ninth in case he was needed. The status of his back is something we’re going to need to watch all season, as Jansen is both an important part of the bullpen and one of the Red Sox most likely trade pieces. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But hey, who needs a bullpen when your starters allow just four earned runs over the course of four games. Obviously it is extremely early, but the outstanding performance of the starting rotation is the story of the season so far. (Mike Cole, NESN)

Is it possible the explanation for the starters’ success is as simple as don’t throw your bad pitches? Brayan Bello shelved his four-seam fastball on Opening Day, and the results speak for themselves. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But while “don’t throw your bad pitches” is great advice, it pails in comparison to “learn your changeup from your pop’s friends at the old fiberglass plant.” (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

In addition to keeping an eye on Kenley’s back, we’re unfortunately going to have to monitor Rafael Devers’ shoulder. So far it’s just being described as “sore” but obviously this isn’t what we want to be talking about during the first week of the season. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)

Devers is extremely important to the Red Sox, not only because he’s the team’s best hitter, but he’s easily the team’s most reliable hitter. We can’t jump to any conclusions since they’ve only gone up against one of the best rotations in the game, but so far the offense looks sleepy. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)