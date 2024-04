Happy Monday! The Red Sox went 2-2 against a team the prognosticators said is trying to win. And now get three games against the Oakland A’s who are definitely not trying to win. It’s another night game. A 9:40 PM ET start with Tanner Houck on the mound against...Joe Boyle?

Remembering 2004

After four games 20 years ago the Red Sox were 2-2. With one loss a walkoff.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.