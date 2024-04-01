Monday Morning Brushback: We’re Back . . . And So Is Red Sox Pitching??

At long last: I know exactly what I get to write on Sundays.

Welcome back to the Monday Morning Brushback, folks. For those who are new or who may need a refresher: every Monday (or at least almost every Monday; a buddy of mine gets married on Independence Day Weekend so I’ll see what I can do for ya), I’ll be taking a dive into three (3) Red Sox topics that caught my eye over the past week.

Now, it’s not lost on me that trying to do that following just a half-week’s worth of games is maybe a futile exercise. It’s tough to draw definitive conclusions at this point since we’ve only seen about 2.5% of the regular season, but we’re gonna do it anyways. That hasn’t stopped any of us before, baby.

And hey: I’m just happy we’ve got actual games to talk about now—whether I feel that way in, like, two weeks is another story, but we can cross that bridge when we get there.

The West Coast swing for Boston has yielded mixed results so far, as the Sox leave Seattle with a 2-2 record after Sunday. A few encouraging signs have emerged following a four-game set against the Seattle Mariners, as have some concerning ones. You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the first series of the 2024 season. Let’s take a closer look at some of those details.

It’s Monday Morning Brushback time, y’all.

Ya Like Baileys?

One of the ongoing threads that I’ll be interested in during this Red Sox season is what new Pitching Coach Andrew Bailey is able to cook up. The development of our very own pitching lab would be a welcome one. With starting pitching being a sore spot in 2023, it seems like the 2024 iteration of the team may go as the starters go.

Well, if that’s the case: so far so good on that specific front, I’d say.

Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and Kutter Crawford were your first trio of starters to take to the hill this season, and all three had themselves a great showing. Bello was able to keep Seattle at bay on Opening Day outside of one mistake to Mitch Haniger. Captain Canada dazzled with 10 strikeouts and no walks along with just one earned run across three hits in six innings (even though he was slapped with the loss; just another reason why wins and losses for pitchers are silly). Crawford also logged a quality start with seven punch outs. It’s too bad that the latter two were matched by stellar performances from George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, but I digress.

Again: it’s too early to take a ton away from these performances—Seattle can’t exactly boast a lineup that can compare to Murderer’s Row—but those starts from Bello, Pivetta, and Crawford were great to see. Maybe the approach on the mound from those three can give us a glimpse into what we can expect with Andrew Bailey’s influence going forward.

Let me take you back, alllllllllllllll the way back, to February 6 of 2024. Patrick Mahomes hadn’t yet won his third Super Bowl ring, Dua Lipa hadn’t yet announced her new album, and the Lisan al Gaib hadn’t yet started the Holy War on Arrakis.

That was when our own Jacob Roy posted an article on this very website about Andrew Bailey’s philosophy. Mr. Roy gets more into the weeds in that post, but one point he made towards the top has recaptured my interest.

He’s not some super nerd who’s going to tell his guys they need to spin the ball 200 rpm faster or get 3.217 more inches of horizontal movement. He’s a former pitcher with a clear philosophy about pitching: Find what you do well, and do it often.

Based on what we’ve seen during the initial starts from the rotation’s top dogs, that idea of leaning on your best stuff could indeed be a recurring theme within Bailey’s staff.

Baseball Savant’s got a handy tool for pitchers called Run Value, which is defined as “the run impact of an event based on the runners on base, outs, ball and strike count.” Basically: it takes the context of any situation between batter and hitter and attempts to quantify a pitch type’s ability to pull a Hey Jude: to take a sad song and make it better. Higher numbers good, lower numbers bad.

If we take a look at the Run Values of the 2023 arsenals from Bello, Pivetta, and Crawford and compare them to what we saw in their 2024 debuts, we can perhaps be clued in to Bailey’s philosophy being carried out in practice.

Bello, for example, had a Run Value of 7 on his sinker and 9 when using his changeup in 2023. On the contrary, his four-seamer yielded a -9 Run Value last season. With that in mind, it isn’t shocking to see that 64 of Bello’s 84 pitches on Thursday were sinkers or changeups—they were his best pitches in 2023, after all. Y’know how many times he threw that four-seam fastball, according to Savant?

Similar deal with Nicky P. His heater was his most valuable pitch last year according to Run Value, while his sweeper was also fairly effective in its limited use (he only threw the sweeper about 5% of the time in 2023). Fast forward to Friday, when his sweeper was his most featured offering while Seattle hitters were still fed a healthy diet of good ol’ fashioned fastballs—well over half of Pivetta’s pitches were either sweepers or four-seamers.

Crawford threw his sweeper more on Saturday, too, compared to last season. While only throwing it roughly 7% of the time in 2023, Kutter’s sweeper had a Run Value of 5. It was his most frequently thrown pitch over the weekend, while his standard issue cutter (which he is legally obligated to throw given his name) and his four-seamer (which had a Run Value of 9 in 2023) were consistently mixed in as well.

Three strong outings built upon the stuff that worked best in the prior campaign: that’s how the Andrew Bailey era begins, just as the prophecy told us. It’s a small sample size, but maybe this is a sign of things to come.

It Was The Best Of Times, It Was The Blurst Of Times

It’s no secret that the stars are falling from the sky the Red Sox were atrocious in the field last season. As a matter of fact, the team’s collective -51 Outs Above Average (OAA) in 2023 ranks second-to-last since 2016, according to The Athletic. So, it was even worse than you might have thought. Bone-headed moments, routine plays being flubbed, errant throws, lack of fundamentals: last season had it all on defense.

A healthy offseason and Spring Training from shortstop Trevor Story—the sole bright spot for Boston’s defense last year, as he easily led the club with 8 OAA despite playing in just 43 contests—projects to help matters on that front. The same can be said for the additions of two-time Gold Glove Award winner Tyler O’Neill and wiz kid with the leather Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield.

Hell, we already saw flashes of those improvements from that group in the Pacific Northwest.

What a play by Story! pic.twitter.com/HvvTCqZWlM — The Pesky Report (@PeskyReport) March 31, 2024

Rafaela diving right in pic.twitter.com/bxp0JCLQra — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2024

LOL this throw from Tyler O’Neill pic.twitter.com/54U3U8yfUe — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 29, 2024

Alright, so maybe that last clip didn’t exactly show O’Neill defensive prowess off, but it made me laugh so it stays in the blog.

Story at short and Ceddy patrolling center for the lion’s share of the season could go a long way towards improving the defensive integrity of the team—winners are often built up the middle, after all—but that doesn’t mean the team would be out of the woods. Rafael Devers’ defensive history at the hot corner is checkered at best, Enmanuel Valdez hasn’t wowed anyone with the mitt at second thus far in his young career, and Wilyer Abreu’s hiccup in right field on Saturday contributed to a disastrous loss in extras.

The calendar’s just now turned over to April, and we’ve already seen both extremes of Boston’s defensive spectrum. Any improvements over what we saw last season in that facet of the game are steps in the right direction, of course, considering matters couldn’t have gotten much worse than what we saw a year ago. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done if the Sox want to be a consistently sound team on defense.

What’s In A Name?

I don’t want to beat a dead horse here, as I’m hardly the first person to bring this up and I certainly won’t be the last, but man...these new nameplates look fuckin’ awful, huh?

Just look at that picture of Story and Bobby Dalbec huddled up on the mound. It doesn’t take a fashionista to know that looks tacky. You don’t have to be Ralph fucking Lauren to recognize that it’s an awful aesthetic on the field. I feel like I need a pair of cheaters when I want to know who’s pitching.

I know this whole deal regarding Nike and Fanatics’ jersey production deal has been a topic of conversation during Spring Training, but it’s jarring to now sit here with real games finally starting back up. I’m not entirely sure how it got to this point...well, yeah I do; it’s about the money, but even then it’s clear that the people in charge of this matter have done such a poor job.

For those who don’t watch this silly little sport as much as you or I do, I’m sure that complaining about the uniforms being worn by grown men seems a bit ridiculous. But you and I, dear reader, both know that these jerseys are part of the identity of the team and the game we love. They’re an important element of this tradition. It’s disheartening to see a cheap, tacky, and lazy process lead to the crap that MLB players are wearing in 2024.

“Performance-wear” my ass, the uniforms look like something you’d order from a sketchy online vendor with a half-assed Instagram ad. The names and numbers look like the jerseys from MVP Baseball 2005; at least EA Sports had the excuse of working with PS2-era graphics. Oh, and they can also say that they were actually able to develop a good product.

Little League players—literal children—can wear a better product when they take to the field compared to what the pros are putting on. Outside of the fonts being a catastrophe, we’ve got dudes sweating straight through this cheap garbage!

Carlos Rodon's sweat glands pic.twitter.com/lJTI49PW0v — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) March 30, 2024

I don’t know who calls the shots on this front. Someone from Nike, from Fanatics, from MLB, whatever. I don’t care. All I want is the person who does make these decisions to, in the wise words of Kenan Thompson, FIX IT.

Song Of The Week: “Basket Case” by Green Day

Because sometimes, you just need a lil’ Dookie in your life.

Same time and same place next week, my friends. Go Sox.