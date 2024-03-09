What if One of the Big Three Prospects Stalls?

For the Boston Red Sox, this offseason devolved from “full throttle” to “pursue trade markets and free agency to have more consistent starting pitching” to “pressing (sic) all levers,” and finally to a payroll that will “probably be lower.” This eventually led to Craig Breslow uttering the following:

“And it’s going to require aggressive player development in the minor leagues and the major leagues so guys that we think are the next wave — [Marcelo] Mayer and [Roman] Anthony and [Kyle] Teel, that group — are not just big leaguers but impact big leaguers. The convergence of all those pieces is the fastest path to a World Series team … We want to build this thing in a way that there’s not just quality once in a while but there’s quality paired with consistency.”

The last time there was a Big Three in Boston, we were talking about three NBA Hall of Fame Celtics, who were entering their tenth season in the league or more. They may not have had titles (yet) but they had an MVP (Kevin Garnett), a seven-time All-Star (Ray Allen), or were nicknamed The Truth by Shaq, while having been the face of the franchise for a decade (Paul Pierce). Pressure wasn’t exactly a concern for any of them.

Roman Anthony is 19 years old. Marcelo Mayer is 21. The eldest, 22 year-old Kyle Teel, was drafted eight months ago. All three of these prospects are certainly trending up and on the right track, but prospect growth is not linear and the variance of prospect ranks from year to year are extreme.

I would encourage anyone to go back and look at prospect lists from past seasons. While the pitching prospect rankings are the least predictive, due to injury, there are a ton of misses on the hitting side too. For example, here’s MLB Pipeline’s list from 2020. And keep in mind that their team does a thorough and terrific job.

Fewer than half of those players are MLB regulars entering 2024. Be careful putting all your eggs in one basket.

May I point you in the direction of Generation K in the mid-90s? Unlike the successful WWE stable “Degeneration X”, featuring Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna, who would rise to prominence in 1997, I’ve got more than “two words for ya” about the failure of “Generation K” in New York. It consisted of Bill Pulsipher, Jason Isringhausen, and Paul Wilson, a trio of pitchers headed for stardom in the Mets farm system. They were the next best thing, before we knew about TINSTAAPP, the term Baseball Prospectus coined meaning “There is no such thing as a pitching prospect.” Pulsipher debuted in 1995, almost immediately needed Tommy John surgery and won 13 games in his career. Wilson debuted in 1996, won 5 games with the Mets and never pitched for the team in the majors again. He battled injuries for years, returned in 2000 and won a total of 40 games in the league. Isringhausen was the only one of the three who had a successful career, but not with the Mets. He debuted in 1995, started 52 games, had three major arm operations and was traded from the Mets with a career ERA of 4.59 at the time in 1999. Transitioning to relief, Isringhausen went on to save 300 games in his career, mostly with the A’s and Cardinals.

Fortunately, TINSTAAPP doesn’t apply in Boston as there hasn’t even been such a thing as a (successful) pitching prospect outside of Brayan Bello in the past 15+ years, however, the variance of all prospects still applies. A year ago, we were talking about outfielder Miguel Bleis and his exit velocities that were as high as anyone in the FCL. A missed season with a shoulder injury at 19 years old should not close the book on Bleis in this group. Former first-round pick Nick Yorke followed up his excellent Arizona Fall League in 2022 with an above average 2023 at Double-A, an age-appropriate level for a 21-year-old. It’s not inconceivable that Bleis or Yorke is ahead of one of The Big Three on midseason 2024 prospect rankings. If I’m Nick Yorke, I’m wondering what I need to do to be in the team’s future plans in the infield or if my future is with another franchise.

Looking ahead to 2025, like Red Sox executives seem to already be doing, the future very well could be bright. If each of the top three prospects continue to progress as Sam Kennedy thinks they will, a roster of 13 hitters could potentially feature:

Catcher: Kyle Teel, Connor Wong

Infield: Triston Casas, Vaughn Grissom, Marcelo Mayer, Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, TBD Free Agent

Outfield: Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu

Setting aside the fact that eight of those twelve hitters listed are left-handed, that group can compete. But, what if one of the Big Three stalls?

Marcelo Mayer has fallen out of the top spot on some Red Sox prospect lists, but Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic’s Keith Law still have him there. Mayer’s smooth defense at shortstop and above-average hit tool with some power should lead to a safe floor and make him a big-league regular for many years. However, the injuries are starting to pile up. A wrist injury in 2022 caused Mayer to miss close to a month. A shoulder injury that was traced all the way back to May in 2023 is the most likely reason for his .189/.254/.355 with a 25.8 K% over 43 games after being called up to Double-A. Many people smarter than me have said that the biggest predictor of future injuries is past injuries. Additionally, as Eric Longenhagen pointed out last June, although his “best swings are perfect”, Mayer has had some swing-and-miss concerns against off-speed stuff in the strike zone. A full season in 2024 is essential for Marcelo Mayer to become the reliable everyday regular that we all expected him to be when he was taken fourth overall in 2021.

Roman Anthony has taken over the top spot over at the rankings from soxprospects.com, Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs, and Kylie McDaniel at ESPN. He rarely chases out of the zone, showing tremendous patience at the plate, a ton of raw power, and a solid glove. He started last year in Salem, unchallenged by the subpar pitching command across the board at Low-A. His .981 OPS and 164 wRC+ with 12 bombs in 54 games at High-A earned him a cup of coffee at Portland prior to the end of the season. Anthony’s defense can play in center field but likely won’t need to, thanks to the presence of Ceddanne Rafaela, but he could potentially be above average with his reads off the bat, as well as his arm. He soared up every prospect list in the second half of the season, breaking into the top 20 in baseball in some spots. As mentioned though, Anthony will be a teenager until May. His two weeks in Portland went great (185 wRC+) but that’s not enough to draw any conclusions. He struck out 30.6% of the time in High-A, and there have been times when he has struggled against left-handers and when facing curveballs, as Chris Clegg outlined to us on The Red Seat Podcast last September. It should be expected that these challenges will continue as he faces tougher pitching in the upper levels of the minors. Anthony’s ETA is mid-2025 on most lists, and a 21-year-old MLB debut at that time would still plenty aggressive. It is far from a foregone conclusion that Anthony is a starter on Opening Day in 2025.

Kyle Teel, the Red Sox 14th overall pick out of Virginia, may be on the fastest track of the three as the lone “college bat.” He has great bat-to-ball skills, runs well, can mix in some power, and, as Baseball America stated, Teel “shows excellent defensive traits—strong hands, twitch and fluidity—as well as an above-average arm and pop times in the range of 1.9 seconds on throws to second base.” A 1.9 pop time would put Teel into the top-10 in MLB already. However, Teel has played just 26 games in the minor leagues thus far. Keith Law feels that he needs more seasoning defensively, stating that Teel “needs to simplify his movements back there to catch better quality stuff than he had to handle.” Similar to Anthony, Teel has only spent two weeks above High-A, and there’s no way to know whether he will continue to keep pace with his aggressive assignments or if he’ll be starting 2025 at Triple-A.

I do believe that the future is bright in Boston and for all three of these top prospects. In regards to Red Sox management, “if you wanna crown ‘em, then crown their ass”…

…but it feels a bit reckless to put this kind of pressure on three kids who are not yet a finished product to wait for “the next wave” to begin the contention window of 2025. Maybe lower ticket prices a bit while we wait?