What a Week

I’m not the only one who complained about how slow the Red Sox offseason was, and I don’t know about you, but now the centrifugal force of our collective speed has got me wedged in the corner of the Scrambler at the Four Town Fair while my friend’s hair is stuck to my face. I feel a little sick, but I can’t get off the ride.

To wit:

Vaughn Grissom’s groin injury, which will keep him off the field for an unknown amount of time while he rests the strain. It sounds as though Enmanuel Valdez will get the nod at second while Grissom’s out. You may remember Valdez and his seven errors in just 357 innings at second base, to go along with -7 Outs Above Average (yes, that is “negative seven”) last season. Yet, Alex Cora sounds bullish on Valdez, noting the extra work he’s put in on his defense, both in the Dominican Winter League and in Fort Myers this spring. Time will tell.

Moving on to Lucas Giolito and his partial tear of the right ulnar collateral ligament. That’s the initial diagnosis anyway, with Giolito on his way to receive a second opinion before making any plans for surgery. But that seems to be the direction this is headed in, unfortunately.

Not only that, but there are also reports that the Sox didn’t insure his contract. Is this Murphy’s Law, or perhaps predetermined fate in the Greek sense? A serving of humble pie for not constructing a proper roster to begin with? And while I’m asking all these questions, I have one more: if they’re really telling me the contract wasn’t insured, well, why the hell not? I mean, I’m no insurance wizard, but isn’t that what it’s there for? I insure things like my laptop and most of my airline flights, so I’m flummoxed as to why Craig Breslow wouldn’t insure $38.5 million worth of major-league hopes and dreams. Although Giolito himself has been a known workhorse, pitchers’ arms notoriously break down. Sigh.

I’m curious to see how John Henry views this development. I hope it doesn’t become part of his unconscious bias, which is a way of moving through the world (we all do it to some degree) where you tend to notice information that reinforces the way you already think. Henry hates spending money nowadays, especially on this team and in areas of particular need, and—oops, here’s proof that money got wasted! Let’s see what he does with that. I hope he doesn’t make this already-bad situation worse by vowing to spend even less in the future. Stay tuned.

And although this happened just over a week ago, I’d like to pay my respects to Stacy Wakefield, who passed almost five months after her husband Tim. Tim and Stacy Wakefield were both known for their devotion to their charities, maybe especially their Christmas visits to the Dana Farber Children’s Hospital, when they would arrive with gifts and spend time with the kids in the Jimmy Fund Clinic and their families. Even this past Christmas, with Tim recently passed, and Stacy in poor health herself, she and her daughter reached out and made their usual visit. Her death is a tough blow for Red Sox Nation, for the beneficiaries of Stacy’s many kindnesses and charitable work, but most especially her teenaged kids and the rest of her family. The world is a little dimmer without her in it.

I’d like to end on a positive note, and I do have one; it’s Brayan Bello’s contract extension. The terms are six years and $55 million, with a seventh-year club option worth $21 million.

The Sox will hold a press conference with Bello on Saturday in the Dominican Republic while the Sox are there to play two exhibition games against the Rays. That will give Bello, a hometown son of the Dominican Republic, the chance to announce this deal in person and bask in front of his family, friends, longtime fans, former coaches and teammates.

I love the contract extension, but I almost love the hometown announcement even more. This is the kind of sweet, sure-handed touch that the Sox have been missing for a while now in their interactions with players, fans, and the known universe. Whether they planned it or not (and I’m fully aware that it seems almost made-for-TV, no?), that’s the kind of forward-thinking roster construction AND public relations I’d like to see more of.

Let’s hold onto our hats and see what next week brings.