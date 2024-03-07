Red Sox News & Links: A Brayan Bello Deal!

The Red Sox are apparently extremely close to signing a deal with Brayan Bello that would likely buy out his arbitration years and tack on an additional year or two of control. By all accounts, it seems that the deal is essentially done, but the team is waiting until they’re in Bello’s native Dominican Republic this weekend to make the announcement. This is good news! It really is! We should note, though, that Bello already is under team control through 2028. So what we’re really talking about here is a deal that will likely pay Bello a little more than he’d otherwise get from 2024-2028, and then a little less than he’d otherwise get in, say, 2029 and 2030. In other words, this is more about risk management (for both sides) than it is about drastically altering roster composition in the long-term. (Julian McWilliams and Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

UPDATE: THEY DID IT, EVERYONE!

Right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $55 million contract extension that includes a seventh-year club option for $21 million, sources tell ESPN.



The Sox lock up the 24-year-old into the 2030s. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 7, 2024

So, about that trip to the Dominican: the Sox will play two games against the Tampa Bay Rays, and David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez will be big presences. Other details here. (Emma Healy, Boston Globe)

Unfortunately, Lucas Giolito will not be any sort of presence. He’ll be in Alabama, getting a second opinion on his elbow. This is also good news (kinda) in the sense that there’s still a possibility he doesn’t require Tommy John surgery. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And we have even more grim injury updates. This time about Trevor Story, who was hoping to finally have a normal Spring Training with the Sox. Story was scratched from this afternoon’s game with a stiff neck. It’s just precautionary at this point, and let’s hope it stays that way. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Oh, and Tyler O’Neill and Zack Kelly are laid up with calf tightness and a sore oblique, respectively. The team is hopeful that O’Neill will only need a few days off (though with his injury history. . . ) but Kelly is now doubtful for Opening Day. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And in case you were wondering whether the Bello extension portends well for talks with Triston Casas, the answer is apparently no. Casas says there have been “no developments whatsoever.” (Rob Bradford, WEEI)