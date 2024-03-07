OTM Open Thread 3/7: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday.

Per source, Red Sox do not have insurance on Lucas Giolito’s contract — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 7, 2024

Well, so much for the chances of kinda re-spending that Lucas Giolito money for a player who can actually pitch for the Red Sox over the next couple years.

Apparently today’s game will be on ESPN. 1:05 PM ET start. Magic Nick Pivetta on the mound.

Got ourselves an ESPN game today. pic.twitter.com/fPcWaypmeh — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2024

Probably worth dropping as reminder that it’s the start Daylight Saving Time this weekend. So set your clocks ahead! No, you can’t simply skip to the 2024 offseason.

