The Red Seat Podcast: Let Dick Fitts Eat

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 308. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood discuss injury news to the two biggest Red Sox offseason acquisitions, most notably Lucas Giolito and his elbow, as well as Brayan Bello’s imminent extension.

We opened the show talking about Jeff Passan’s report that Lucas Giolito has a partially torn UCL, leaving (at least) this season in doubt. Between the lack of front-line pitching being prioritized this offseason, the question marks within most of the anticipated starting rotation, as well as the lack of depth in starting pitching depth in the minor leagues, all three of us have various concerns. We go over some alarming tweets that chronicled just how much money the Red Sox have spent in recent years on pitchers who have been on the Injured List, or pitching for another team.

Red Sox



With the news that Lucas Giolito's season might be done..



The Red Sox, since 2020, will have spent $184,500,000 on Giolito, Chris Sale and David Price



And got 151.0 IP



or



$1,221,854.30 per inning pitched



ouch pic.twitter.com/8WUJLaUCrn — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 5, 2024

Brayan Bello is reportedly very close to signing a contract extension that could be announced this weekend, providing team control beyond the 2028 season. It’s hard to argue that this isn’t good business after recent young stars have left the team, but we await the details.

C.J. Cron signed a minor-league deal that could end up with a $2M base salary if he makes the team. We discuss whether we think he’ll make the team in Bobby Dalbec’s place. Vaughn Grissom has a groin injury and may be out for opening day; how much Enmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes will we see?

We finished the show taking listener questions about best-case and worst-case scenarios with the pitching staff, contention windows, and book recommendations.

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!