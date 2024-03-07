2024 Positional Preview: The Bullpen

August 28, 2023. The Boston Red Sox find themselves seven games over .500 and 4.5 out of the final playoff spot. Their playoff hopes, while slim, are still alive. The upcoming three-game set with the Astros is a virtual must-win.

Chris Sale started the first game of the series, struggled with efficiency, and exited with two outs in the fifth inning trailing by a run. Enter Kyle Barraclough. To his credit, Barraclough retired the first batter he faced, stranding two runners.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, and oddly enough, the bullpen remained quiet. Barraclough trotted out to the mound for the sixth inning.

Walk. Walk. Flyout. Triple. Hit by pitch. Home run. Walk. Walk. Hit by pitch. Single. Popout. Strikeout. Astros 9, Red Sox 4.

While this was happening, fewer creatures stirred in the bullpen than all through the house on Christmas Eve. After the game (a loss) we learned that Barraclough was the only reliever available outside of Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen. All of this is to say if you remember the bullpen as a liability last season, you’re probably remembering the tattered remains left behind by the rotation. For most of the season, the unit was actually a strength.

As you can see, the bullpen hit a wall in August. The walk rate increased, the strikeout rate decreased, and the ERA shot up as a result. It remains to be seen if the rotation will be able to hold up their end of the bargain this year, but the bullpen is again shaping up to be a decent unit, at least for some time. Here’s a look at each of the characters we may see out of the pen this year.

Kenley Jansen

The closer

Kenley Jansen will be the closer for the 2024 Boston Red Sox. Unless he isn’t. His name has been mentioned all offseason in trade talks. At this point, I think it’s safe to assume there isn’t enough interest to move Jansen before the season, especially given his preseason lat injury.

While Jansen isn’t the pitcher he once was, he still put together a very good 2023, converting 29 saves in 33 opportunities. At this point in his career, Jansen is what he is. He’s going to take the mound, do that weird thing with his front leg, and throw a whole bunch of cutters. While projection systems expect him to regress slightly due to his age, they don’t expect him to fall off a cliff. His velocity took a dip after he recorded his 400th career save in the middle of the season, but hopped back up after some time. His average cutter velocity of 94.3 MPH was actually his highest since his rookie season, a sign he isn’t slowing down just yet. While Jansen is on the roster, expect to see him in the ninth.

Chris Martin

The setup

Lost in the last-place finish of 2023 was Chris Martin receiving a Cy Young vote. After returning from an injury early in the season, Martin was a rock at the back of the bullpen all year long. He spent all season pounding the zone with fastballs and inducing weak contact. To lefties, it’s cutters inside and splitters in the dirt. To righties, it’s four-seamers and sinkers on the inside part of the plate. He locates beautifully and hitters have a hard time making hard contact as a result.

Martin will likely be the eighth-inning guy once again. Much like Jansen, projection systems expect him to take a step back in 2024. While his 1.05 ERA is entirely unsustainable, his command was as good as ever, and his velocity remained consistent throughout the season. He probably won’t be posting an ERA near one, but the 4.07 ERA ZiPS is projecting seems high to me. While there’s been turnover in the bullpen, the back end should have some familiar faces.

Josh Winckowski

The bridge

Josh Winckowski was probably the biggest surprise of the 2023 pitching staff. After pitching out of the rotation in 2022 out of necessity and being hit around a bit, he made some tweaks and posted a sub-three ERA out of the pen.

His success can largely be placed on his cutter. During his rookie season, he used a sinker/slider combination. Over the offseason, he changed his mechanics and came back throwing a new, harder cutter with more drop. It paid huge dividends as he was able to use the pitch as a reliable strike-getter against lefties, something he was previously lacking. He locates the pitch well, keeping it glove-side for called strikes and weak contact. If you use a (very convenient) 80-inning minimum, his 2023 cutter is graded the best in the entire league by Stuff+. It comes in just ahead of Corbin Burnes, Sonny Gray, and Framber Valdez. Not bad.

Righties were actually a bigger issue for Winckowski, but I’m willing to chalk some of that up to bad luck. His sinker returned about 70% strikes, while his cutter induced whiffs. Neither pitch was hit particularly hard, but each had BABIPs over the league average. Righties slugged over .600 against his sinker despite a solid 60% ground ball rate. It’s not entirely poor luck though, here’s a look at how he located his sinker last season.

There are too many middle-middle pitches here. I’d like to see this concentrated more on the inside edge. Backdoor sinkers for called strikes can work, but it’s a difficult strategy to consistently execute.

On the other side of the “luck” spectrum, Winckowski also ran an 80% left-on-base rate. He doesn’t have insane ground ball rates, so that number may ultimately fall closer to the league average. Going into 2024, I’m expecting Alex Cora to again use Winckowski as the bridge from the rotation to Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, and I’m expecting similar results from Winckowski.

Brennan Bernardino

The lefty

Given the composition of the bullpen, Bernardino seems a virtual lock to make the opening-day roster, barring injury. Like the three listed before him, he’s another pitcher projection systems see taking a step back, likely due to his 80% left-on-base rate.

For Bernardino, it’s all about deception. His primary pitch is his sinker, coming in at about 90 MPH with below-average extension and fairly normal movement. He throws the pitch in the zone as much as anyone, yet lefties still don’t make hard contact; 82% of balls in play from lefties are grounders. Despite his poor extension, Bernardino does a good job hiding the ball, keeping his body closed throughout his delivery. On top of that, the sinker has a fairly significant seam-shifted wake effect, meaning the spin and movement don’t match up, giving the ball more drop than expected. Still, many of his sinkers wind up over the plate, and that can be a dangerous game to play. Righties hit the pitch much, much better, which would be a problem, though he likely won’t be asked to get many righties out.

Bernardino also has a big, slow, sweeping curveball. It comes in about ten MPH slower than his sinker, giving him a great way to change speeds. The pitch is also somewhat of an outlier with more sweep, and less drop than the average curveball. Being an outlier is rarely a bad thing, as hitters thrive on repetition. Bernardino locates the ball very well, keeping it down and to the glove side frequently.

Overall, the stuff isn’t off the charts for Bernardino. He’s relying on deception and location to get hitters out. In 2023, he came out of nowhere to be the first lefty out of the pen. He’s lined up to maintain that role in 2024, though relievers are volatile, especially when they rely on command.

Isaiah Campbell

The ‘stache

Isaiah Campbell came over in exchange for Luis Urias this winter after a solid debut season with Seattle. He only threw 28 big-league innings, so take his stats with a grain of salt (2.83 ERA, 27.5% K%). To me, he’s the most interesting reliever in the bunch. He has serious strikeout stuff, striking out over 30% of the hitters he faced through the minor leagues and 27.5% of those in his short time with Seattle.

His slider is his best pitch, working to hitters on both sides of the plate for whiffs and weak contact. His fastball also returned a 12.9% swinging strike rate. If he commands his fastball, he’ll have two legit offerings, which may be all he needs. He’s also working to add a two-seamer, presumably to jam righties and keep them off his breaking pitches. Last season, lefties were just 7 for 43 against him, while righties had more success. Add in a sinker and baby, you’ve got a stew going, a pretty complete arsenal. The more relievers that can compete against every hitter they face, the more flexibility for Alex Cora, and the less likely it is you run into a situation where you have to wave the white flag and play for tomorrow.

Justin Slaten

The Rule-Five pick

Justin Slaten was selected in the Rule-5 draft, meaning he’ll need to remain on the roster for the entirety of the season, or else the Rangers will have the opportunity to claim him before he’s moved to the minors. As it stands, Slaten appears to have a solid chance to make the Opening Day roster. He’s a big righty with huge extension, and three above-average pitches according to Dylan Drummey’s minor league Stuff+ model. He’s punched out batters at every level, including a 37.4% rate at Double-A last season. He throws hard and can win in the strike zone — exactly the type of pitcher the front office has talked about all offseason. Slaten could quickly turn into a high-leverage arm for the Red Sox bullpen.

Chris Murphy

The swingman

Originally, I had projected Murphy to start the season in Worcester, however, with the injury to Lucas Giolito, the Red Sox need to fill those innings and it looks like both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock will find themselves in the rotation.

Murphy debuted in 2023 and had mixed results. At times he was left out to dry when the team didn’t have any available arms. Other times, he pitched well when asked to only handle an inning or so. As a lefty, he’s much more effective against lefties and could find his way onto the roster if they’d like a second lefty with Bernardino. He doesn’t have any outstanding stuff, but he has a few average pitches, throws strikes, and is tough on lefties. He’s not a future closer and that’s okay. Depth is underrated. He also kinda looks like Jack Harlow. That should count for something.

I believe his mom liked one of my tweets about him once as well, which means there’s a chance his family is reading this. I’m a Chris Murphy fan and won’t be negative about him, but I’d be lying if I said the thought of upsetting his mother didn’t play some small part in that.

Zack Kelly

The guy I can’t think of a tagline for

Zack Kelly looked like a solid relief option for the Red Sox in early 2023 before having elbow issues. He has a nasty changeup. It’s not quite Devin Williams’ “Airbender”, but it has almost the same amount of arm-side run. It’s also about ten MPH slower than his fastball, leading to some ugly swings.

Speaking of the fastball, Kelly’s heater lives near the “dead zone” with close to equal parts horizontal and vertical movement, which can be a tough hurdle to overcome. Fortunately for Kelly, he throws hard and has excellent extension, helping the pitch play up. Throughout the minors and even in his short stint in the minors, the pitch was a ground ball machine. He probably won’t find himself pitching in the eighth and ninth innings, but every reliever has a role to play.

Those eight are the eight I would pick for the opening-day roster, but that doesn’t mean I’m done here. There are still several other options that you’ll likely see throughout the season, even if they aren’t with the big league club to start the season. We’ve still got a few more arms to discuss, and I’m addicted to pitching breakdowns, so buckle up.

Greg Weissert

Greg Weissert was part of the return for Alex Verdugo. He’s 29 years old and has only amassed 31.1 major league innings with a 4.60 ERA. Unlike most relievers, Weissert has a wide arsenal featuring five different pitches. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Andrew Bailey and the run prevention unit pare that down to only his best few.

Weissert has strikeout stuff, posting strikeout rates over 30% at the Triple-A level. As it stands, models love his two fastballs, although they’re in very small samples. I’m not as sophisticated as a machine learning pitching model, but I’m a fan as well. His four-seamer has a very flat approach angle, his sinker has plenty of arm-side run, and his sweeper is massive with over 22 inches of break. All in all, the arsenal here looks to me like it could be one of a successful reliever.

As is the case with many bullpen arms, command is the question. His walk rates throughout the minor leagues are higher than ideal, and his pitch plots are more spread out rather than concentrated. Pitchers with cross-body deliveries, like Weissert, are often streaky when it comes to control. Fortunately, Weissert still has two option years; plenty of time to develop and potentially become a contributor.

Lucas Luetge, Joely Rodriguez, and Joe Jacques

Lucas Luetge and Joely Rodriguez are both non-roster invitees who have had limited MLB experience. Luetge is 36 years old with declining velocity and average stuff. He’s kind of like Brennan Bernardino, except worse.

Joely Rodriguez spent 2023 with the Red Sox, couldn’t stay healthy, and had difficulty controlling his pitches, leading to a walk rate above 11%. While he doesn’t have a long history of big-league success, models like his stuff. Maybe a new pitching coach can figure out the command issues and make him an effective piece.

Joe Jacques found himself in the bigs last season, probably before he was ready. He threw 25 innings with an ERA of just over five. He’s a soft-tossing, sinker/slider guy who did a good job of limiting hard contact in his brief stint, but he doesn’t have strikeout stuff. It’s worth noting, he’s throwing a new cutter in Spring Training that could help him make strides.

All three guys are depth lefties on a team short of lefty relievers. With Campbell and Winckowski’s ability to get lefties out, balance in the bullpen isn’t as necessary. Chris Murphy is also actually on the 40-man roster and likely the next lefty up. Every major league team should be churning the bottom of the roster trying to find a diamond in the rough, Luetge and Rodriguez are part of that endless quest to find the next contributor.

Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks is coming off Tommy John surgery and is hoping to pitch around the All-Star break. Across 2021 and 2022, Hendriks ran a 2.66 ERA on his way to 75 saves in 85 attempts. If I were to handcraft a reliever, it would be a lot like Hendriks. He doesn’t hand out free passes and strikes out over 35% of hitters he faces with his blazing fastball and wipeout slider. He’s also a complete lunatic from Australia, who could convince you he won the World Series after closing out a game in April. If you have kids and are a lame parent, keep them away from the TV when Hendriks is on the mound; microphones tend to pick up his obscenities between pitches. If you’re a cool parent, you’ll encourage your kids to watch Hendriks pitch, because he’s awesome.

Liam Hendriks didn’t like this pitch to 2nd round pick Wes Kath.



Earmuffs!!! This audio not suitable for all audiences. pic.twitter.com/ehq6WvwkbP — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 11, 2022

If you believe the media, the Vegas odds, your better judgment, and the overall vibe around the Red Sox, there’s no need to rush him back. Even if the Red Sox do find themselves out of the race by the time he’s ready to pitch, they’d probably have to physically restrain him to keep him off the mound. Personally, that’s not a guy I’m going to try to stop. He’s also a cancer survivor, a three-time Clemente Award nominee, and an all-around good guy. Regardless of how he performs, he has a fan in me.

Wyatt Mills

Chaim Bloom acquired Wyatt Mills before the 2023 season as a depth signing. Bloom clearly had a type when it comes to relievers, in that he loved pitchers with great extension and flat fastballs. Mills is yet to appear in a game for the Red Sox due to elbow inflammation and subsequent Tommy John surgery, but he’s still on a minor league deal for two more seasons. The reason I mention Mills is because he’s a John Schreiber clone. His sinker is almost a perfect match for Schreiber’s. His release point is similar, but somehow even lower. He may never regain his stuff after recovering from surgery, but if he does, he could be an effective bullpen arm somewhere down the line. If firing sidearm sinkers at the hands of righties works for Schreiber, why can’t it work for Mills?

P.S. If you’re mad about me discussing Wyatt Mills, you can kick rocks. Mills is funky, and funk is cool.

Fangraphs Projections

The BAT projection system really does not like the Red Sox bullpen. The only reliever with an ERA below four is Liam Hendriks, and he won’t be pitching a good portion of the season. I think you can make sense of these projections fairly easily, and dismiss them in the same way. Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are each near the end of their careers, and age is certainly contributing to their poor projections. Josh Winckowski and Brennan Bernardino each had very high left-on-base rates, and these systems will always project that number to be around the league average. Everybody else on this list is relatively unproven. Relievers are finicky, I wouldn’t waste too much time on projections.

Divisional Ranking

Ranking bullpens before the season even begins is an incredibly difficult task. Oddly enough, all five teams in the division have solid closers. I’m not even going to attempt to rank them because you could convince me that any order is correct, but I’ll talk about them a bit.

Kenley Jansen

We already talked about him. As long as his velocity holds, he should be okay.

Jordan Romano (TOR)

Romano is all about the swing-and-miss. He has as much extension as anyone in the league, making it a very uncomfortable at-bat for hitters. He’s almost Blake Snell-ish, in that he refuses to make a mistake. It leads to runners getting on base, reflected by his WHIP, but he’s able to limit the damage by living on the edges of the zone. It’s a risky proposition for a closer, but he has the stuff to make it work.

Clay Holmes (NYY)

I love pitchers with bowling ball sinkers who break bats at will. Despite his sinker, I do not love Clay Holmes, because he plays for the Yankees. The pitch is devastating, dropping way more than expected, causing hitters to hammer it into the ground. He also has a fantastic slider/sweeper to pair with it. He’s occasionally erratic with his command, leading to some blown saves.

Pete Fairbanks (TB)

Fairbanks comes out of the Tampa Bay pitching factory with an electric fastball and a hard slider that nobody can square up. He’s as good as they come, but he’s had issues staying healthy throughout his career. Unfortunately for the rest of the division, when one Rays’ reliever goes down, three more spawn on the shores of the bay, armed with triple-digit velocity and devastating changeups.

Craig Kimbrel (BAL)

You could argue that Yennier Cano should be the closer here, but RosterResource shows Kimbrel as first in line for the job. Kimbrel has electric strikeout stuff, but has been streaky in his career and is liable for the occasional blow-up.

Outside of the closers, it’s hard to differentiate between the bullpens in the division. If I had to put one team at the top, I’d give it to Tampa. Past Fairbanks, Jason Adam, Shawn Armstrong, and Colin Poche all proved to be difficult at-bats. Phil Maton is a nice addition to an already strong group as well.

Baltimore has a great back end between Kimbrel and Yennier Cano. They’ll be missing Felix Bautista for 2024 which is a huge blow as he has a case for best pitcher in the league, inning for inning. The Baltimore bullpen was one of the best in baseball last season but started to run out of gas down the stretch as the starters didn’t provide enough innings. I’d expect some regression without Bautista, though Corbin Burnes could help carry the load for the rotation and give the pen some much-needed rest.

The Yankees have a type when it comes to relievers; they’re amassing an army of ground ball pitchers. Caleb Ferguson, Ian Hamilton, and Jonathan Loasiaga all excel at keeping the ball on the ground. Tommy Kahnle has a long track record as a solid reliever with strikeout stuff as well. The depth in New York may be lacking, as Ron Marinaccio and Luke Weaver haven’t had much major league success, though the Yankees always seem to develop solid relief options.

Toronto, at least on paper, has the worst relief options of the group. Jordan Romano is an anchor at the back and Erik Swanson put together a very good 2023 campaign, but after that, there are a lot of question marks. Tim Mayza is a good option against lefties. Yimi Garcia has stuff but gets hit hard. Genesis Cabrera, Trevor Richards, and Mitch White are all starters who aren’t good enough to start. Nate Pearson is a wild card; he’s working on a splitter that many think could help him realize his potential. To me, adding a splitter to a pitcher with already questionable command feels like giving him another way to walk batters, rather than giving him a reliable strike pitch.

So, in summation, I have no idea how good this Red Sox bullpen will be in 2023. I’d expect them to be similar to the 2023 Red Sox pen. The talent and stuff will get them so far, but if the rotation can’t provide innings, they’ll run out of gas eventually. Prior to the Lucas Giolito injury, the rotation was set up well to be more consistent than last season. Now, with the injury to Giolito, a lot of pressure falls upon Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck to figure out how to succeed as starting pitchers. If they can’t, and the Red Sox are back to using an opener about once a week, the bullpen may eventually fall apart once again.