OTM Open Thread 3/6: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Opening Day edges ever closer. The Red Sox continue to shovel bad news at the Nation. The few bright spots in the season are fading away. And all 162 games are yet to be played.

It could be a long year.

John Henry could open his checkbook and hand out two pillow contracts to Montgomery and Snell. It’s unlikely.

The kids on the farm might have big developmental years but are doubtful to help before 2025.

Cedeane Rafala could break with the team and be a spark of new energy along with Triston Casas and maybe Jarren Duran.

RIP 2003-2018 Red Sox.

Future rotation stalwart Cooper Criswell gets the start today.

Red Sox at Twins: Hamilton 2B, Yoshida DH, Story SS, Casas 1B, Abreu RF, Refsnyder LF, Rafaela CF, Reyes 3B, Perez C, Criswell P — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) March 6, 2024

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.