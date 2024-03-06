 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/6: It is Wednesday

And sugar, we’re going down swinging

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Opening Day edges ever closer. The Red Sox continue to shovel bad news at the Nation. The few bright spots in the season are fading away. And all 162 games are yet to be played.

It could be a long year.

John Henry could open his checkbook and hand out two pillow contracts to Montgomery and Snell. It’s unlikely.

The kids on the farm might have big developmental years but are doubtful to help before 2025.

Cedeane Rafala could break with the team and be a spark of new energy along with Triston Casas and maybe Jarren Duran.

RIP 2003-2018 Red Sox.

Future rotation stalwart Cooper Criswell gets the start today.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

